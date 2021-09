WWE Draft 2021 is just a few days away. Taking place over two nights, the entire roster of both the main roster brands will be refreshed and new feuds will kick-off. This year, several NXT Superstars are also expected to be a part of the WWE Draft. The WWE Universe is really excited for the draft as they never know which brand their favorite Superstars will be moving too.

WWE ・ 17 HOURS AGO