US sues to stop deal between American Airlines and JetBlue

 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Justice Department and officials in six states have filed a lawsuit to block a partnership formed by American Airlines and JetBlue, claiming that it will reduce competition and lead to higher fares. The Justice Department said Tuesday that the agreement will eliminate important competition in Boston and New York...

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spirit Airlines#Southwest Airlines#The Justice Department#Americans#Delta Air Lines#The Northeast Alliance#Nea
