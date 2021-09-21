advice on rod & reel setups to cover all types of keys fishing?

Lots of fish were caught today with tons of smiles, but not on my boat!. The Stuart Rod and Reel Club participated in a Kid’s Fishing Clinic for foster children sponsored by "M.E.'s Team" during the Michael Shields Memorial Inshore Fishing Tournament. All the Children were Foster Children, either temporary fosters or permanently adopted from a foster program. Each of the children have a different story or background that we don’t really know, although something in their life possibly very traumatic caused them to become foster children. Some of their parents are in prison, some had drug addiction, others couldn’t care for the children and sadly, some are dead. Regardless, today was something different for the children to experience with positive role models from the Stuart Rod and Reel Club and heartwarming for myself and the other volunteers. We arrived at 10:00 to River Palms Cottages Tiki Hut to rig donated rods/reels and deploy bags of chum(we cheated to call in the fish). The kids arrived at 11:30 for a Pizza lunch and then fishing at 12:00 until 1:30. I would guess about 30 fish were caught from Catfish to Grunts, Mangrove Snappers and even one Redfish. I wish every kid caught a fish, although I can assure you that every kid received popcorn, snow cones, and frozen custard which made them smile. Kids faces were blocked for their protection.

STUART, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO