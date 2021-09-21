CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
advice on rod & reel setups to cover all types of keys fishing?

I like a 4000 series spinning reel for yellowtails and mangrove snapper. paired with an ugly stick 6-6'6" rod medium-light action. My son has a Penn Fierce 5000 spooled with 30lb braid, which will pretty much tackle most things from kingfish to Mahi. Bottom rod, i'd go with what you...

Secure Your Rod With The Best Fishing Rod Holders

At first look, a fishing rod holder seems like a simple device. It just holds a rod, right? But a fishing rod holder has a big responsibility. Not only does a rod holder protect fishing gear such as spinning rods and spinning reels from damage or loss, but it holds the rod when you’re waiting for a fish to bite. Selecting the right one out of the hundreds of best fishing rod holders available can be difficult.
Reeling in fresh, tasty catches for a fall fish fry

Brody and I usually practice catch, photo, and release. However, with the Daniel Island Inshore Fishing Club fish fry on Sept. 21, we are keeping some of the fish that we catch. One of our favorite fish to fry is the vermillion snapper. They are abundant, easy to catch and...
Similar to the Red Sea parting for Moses……the skies in Jensen Beach parted for me!

Similar to the Red Sea parting for Moses……the skies in Jensen Beach parted for me!. It was off at 6, supposed to be at 5 to catch the tide, although the guests were late, a couple from Vero Beach. Skies were ugly with storms all around but an open window, West of the condo. Decided to stay close in the event of lightning. Sadly, it was so slow that the Snapper and Catfish weren’t even biting, although the guest caught an Alligator Gar in the North Fork. Where he came from….I have no idea, well sure I do, Lake Okeechobee.
Lots of fish were caught today with tons of smiles, but not on my boat!

Lots of fish were caught today with tons of smiles, but not on my boat!. The Stuart Rod and Reel Club participated in a Kid’s Fishing Clinic for foster children sponsored by "M.E.'s Team" during the Michael Shields Memorial Inshore Fishing Tournament. All the Children were Foster Children, either temporary fosters or permanently adopted from a foster program. Each of the children have a different story or background that we don’t really know, although something in their life possibly very traumatic caused them to become foster children. Some of their parents are in prison, some had drug addiction, others couldn’t care for the children and sadly, some are dead. Regardless, today was something different for the children to experience with positive role models from the Stuart Rod and Reel Club and heartwarming for myself and the other volunteers. We arrived at 10:00 to River Palms Cottages Tiki Hut to rig donated rods/reels and deploy bags of chum(we cheated to call in the fish). The kids arrived at 11:30 for a Pizza lunch and then fishing at 12:00 until 1:30. I would guess about 30 fish were caught from Catfish to Grunts, Mangrove Snappers and even one Redfish. I wish every kid caught a fish, although I can assure you that every kid received popcorn, snow cones, and frozen custard which made them smile. Kids faces were blocked for their protection.
The Southern

Reeling in a career with fishing tournaments

Fishing the farm ponds and strip pits around Vergennes as a child, Rick Byrnes was not really concerned about what he might do for a living. He was more concerned with keeping his fishing rod out of the spokes of his bicycle wheels as he rode to the next fishing spot where he was sure to land a catch or two.
Florida Sportsman Project Dreamboat - Building Custom Hatch Lids & Jack Plate Install Tips

Watch the seventh episode of the 2021 season of Florida Sportsman Project Dreamboat here. In this episode, the fiberglass guru's at Wildfire Marine build custom hatch lids for the Bertram 25 project. The boys at TRB install a new jackplate and fresh power on the custom Skimmer Skiff. George LaBonte joins Bobby Woodard aboard his custom 25 Parker. We end with a new passion project introduction at TRB Customs, an old Stamas bound for a serious overhaul.
Split

I'd rather catch a 3lb hardhead or topsail catfish than a 8" trout or redfish. Then again, I'm not fishing for food - I just wanna spend time in the outdoors with a friend or one or more of my kids, and get my rod bent.
Column: Rod, Gun and Game: Hunt and Fish Trips – Got a Bucket List?

“C’mon, son. It’s time to head back. Let’s go. Mom is in the car.”. My dad was hollering to me as I stood waist-deep in thick weeds casting a plastic frog for giant largemouth bass at Alice Lake in Orleans County. “Just one more cast, dad, be right there!” I...
Our fishery has lost another legend

My fishing career began in the late forties. I fished inshore and offshore central Florida waters for decades. For many years I had been hearing about this almost mystical place called the Florida Middle Grounds. Finally, in the seventies, I could take it no more; I had to see for myself. The mountain of fish I saw and was part of was all it took. I sold my boat and began fishing on the Florida Fisherman. I have been doing so ever since.
Fishing in Tarpon Springs: All You Need to Know

While its name might suggest otherwise, fishing in Tarpon Springs is as diverse as it gets. From Tarpon and Snook to Snapper and sponges (more on that later), there’s something here for almost every type of angler. In fact, you’ll be surprised by just how unique this little city is.
Covering water, staying on top key at Norman

CHARLOTTE, N.C.—Going through the numbers to get a decent limit was a must, but the underlying theme was covering water for the top anglers after Day 1 of the Basspro.com Bassmaster Open at Lake Norman. Here are a few notable facts to back up that claim. Leader Blake Smith has...
New World Fishing Guide: How to Get a Fishing Rod & Catch Fish

In this guide, we’ll be running you through everything you need to know so you can get fishing in New World. That means we’ll talk you through how to craft a fishing rod, and then how to actually catch fish, so that pesky mini-game when you cast out your line won’t stop you from reeling in the catch.
Marion/levy hunters

I’m looking for some insight on a management area I have been on for a few years now. Anything will be appreciated. Message me if possible and I’ll get into greater detail. 🤙🏼🦌
Trout fishing in RI this fall? Here's where you should cast a line to reel one in

PROVIDENCE — The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management plans to stock trout in more than 20 freshwater locations around the state for the fall fishing season. DEM Acting Director Terry Gray says fall is "a terrific time to try to reel in a trout." The agency's hatchery staff members "have been busy raising plentiful trout for anglers," he said.
C.R. trip 9/28/21 grouper

WTG there Capt. Yes, it's getting that time again. NICE! I've had them hit a plug while i was sitting in neutral fiddling with something else in the boat. After that lesson learned pull everything in you're not actively fishing unless you wanna lose it. I saw the line start moving but it was too late he rocked me as soon as i grabbed it.
Ran with them today

Man, those are some nice fish, so that short run really paid off. Too bad about the guys on that other boat. No cure for donkeys, no matter what you do....they simply can't be educated. They'll be the same boneheads who throw their trash out the window as they drive along.
Opening weekend arrow flinging

Good job creek. I'm with you, I'll shoot the first legal deer that gives me the opportunity. I am with you 100%. I put down a doe 1st weekend of August and her back straps tasted just fine. Only reason I haven’t shot another one is that I haven’t had the opportunity. When I do, I might have to start hunting a little different. As for now, there is fresh venison in the freezer. Good job!
Kevin VanDam’s Advice for Back-to-School Bass Fishing

Kevin VanDam wears a prideful grin as he stands in front of the Otsego Bulldogs school sign on an early September morning. Not only did he attend kindergarten through 12th grade there, but his sons Jackson and Nicholas graduated from the district as well. “My favorite elementary teacher was my...
All New Yorkers can fish for free on September 25

New York's fifth Free Fishing Day of the year is on Saturday, September 25, coinciding with National Hunting and Fishing Day, which is celebrated annually to promote outdoor activities like hunting, fishing, and target shooting, Gov. Hochul announced. On Free Fishing Days, New York residents and non-residents may fish for...
