Biden at UN faces test of ‘America is back’ claim after bungled Afghanistan withdrawal, dustup with France

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePresident Biden is set Tuesday morning to deliver his first address at the United Nations General Assembly since taking office, facing his international peers following the United States’ chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan, amid tensions with France after a new trilateral agreement with the United Kingdom and Australia, all while the world continues to grapple with COVID-19.

