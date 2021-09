PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — More than $600 million is now available to help improve child care in Pennsylvania. Governor Tom Wolf is using $655 million from the American Rescue Plan to try to stabilize Pennsylvania’s child care industry. “This is an unprecedented amount of funding that we hope and believe will help these businesses and non-profit organizations sure up their finances,” said Acting Secretary of the Department of Human Services Meg Snead Nearly 7,000 child care providers across the state can apply for funding to help keep their doors open. It is money that is more than needed, according to Emily Neff, who...

