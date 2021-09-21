CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
GANT: DuBois Man Faces Trial for Allegedly Possessing Methamphetamine

By Aly Delp
explorejeffersonpa.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDUBOIS, Pa. (GANT) – A DuBois man will stand trial for allegedly possessing a quantity of methamphetamine. (This article was provided by our News Partner GantDaily.com.) Jesse Bruce Miller, 51, was charged with felony manufacture/delivery/possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and misdemeanor intentional possession of a controlled substance by person not registered and possession of drug paraphernalia after an encounter with DuBois police on July 30 where he was reportedly found to be in possession of almost 10 grams of methamphetamine.

