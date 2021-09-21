CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

“Get about doing the business”: Misfiring Tottenham superstar urged to pick up form by ex-PL ace

By Sourav Ghosh
tothelaneandback.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTottenham star Harry Kane urged to pick up his form by Stan Collymore. Speaking to Mirror (h/t Express), Stan Collymore has urged Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane to stop moping on his failed transfer and get back to form. The former Liverpool forward was the latest name to blast Kane over his poor form as he went on to claim that Kane will not get his dream move to Manchester City next season if he keeps on with this form.

tothelaneandback.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Lionel Messi injury: PSG forward trains ahead of Manchester City clash in Champions League

Lionel Messi has trained with his Paris Saint-Germain teammates ahead of their Champions League clash against Manchester City on Tuesday. The Argentine was an injury doubt after picking up a knee problem in PSG’s Ligue 1 win over Lyon last week. The forward was substituted in the second half of the 2-1 win and then missed the French side’s matches against Metz and Montpellier. But the 34-year-old was an active participant in the open section of PSG’s training session on Monday ahead of the meeting with former manager Pep Guardiola’s side. Messi had also returned to PSG training ahead of Saturday’s win against Montpellier but was not risked by manager Mauricio Pochettino. Messi joined PSG this summer as a free agent after leaving Barcelona. His arrival made the French side favourites to win the Champions League for the first time but their campaign got off to a slow start as they were held to a shock 1-1 draw by Club Brugge.City defeated RB Leipzig 6-3 in their opening match and top Group A ahead of the meeting at the Parc des Princes on Tuesday night.
SOCCER
tothelaneandback.com

25-year-old Tottenham target tipped to reject new contract from PL club

Tottenham target Adama Traore tipped to reject Wolves contract. Speaking to Football Fancast (h/t Football.london), Graham Roberts has tipped Tottenham target Adama Traore to reject a new contract from Wolves. The former Spurs defender believes the winger could look for a better club that vaguely hints at a move to Spurs.
PREMIER LEAGUE
tothelaneandback.com

Transfer News: Tottenham receive blow in pursuit of Italian midfield ace

Transfer News: Tottenham receive a blow in pursuit of Lorenzo Pellegrini. According to transfer news from Fabrizio Romano (h/t Football.london), Tottenham could miss out on the signing of Lorenzo Pellegrini. The Roma midfielder could be offered a new contract by the club meaning that he could end up staying back in Italy.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Bukayo Saka feels Arsenal can ‘achieve anything’ as he sets sights on silverware

Bukayo Saka insists Arsenal’s north London derby victory over Tottenham proves they have what it takes to win silverware this season.In Saka and Emile Smith Rowe, the Gunners had two academy graduates who both scored and assisted in the 3-1 win – Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang also on target before Son Heung-min struck a consolation for the visitors.Arsenal had been bottom of the table ahead of September’s international break, while Spurs were sitting pretty at the top of the Premier League Sunday’s win, however, highlighted the change in fortune for the near-neighbours as Arsenal moved above their rivals.Happy Sunday Gunners ❤️ pic.twitter.com/9yRZs0gkSV—...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stan Collymore
Person
Harry Kane
Tribal Football

Tottenham ace Heung-min Son: I was Man Utd mad

Tottenham ace Heung-min Son admits he grew up a big Manchester United fan. Son says he was a United fan as a kid thanks to South Korean icon Park Ji-sung. Park, now 40, played more than 200 games for the Red Devils between 2005 and 2012 to help Sir Alex Ferguson's side achieve considerable success.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tottenham Hotspur#Manchester City#Europe#Misfiring Tottenham#Clubs
tothelaneandback.com

Transfer News: Tottenham ready to move for 21-year-old Serie A forward in January

Transfer News: Tottenham Hotspur ready to move for Dusan Vlahovic in January. According to transfer news from Calciomercato (h/t ESPN), Tottenham Hotspur are ready to move for Dusan Vlahovic in January. A possible fee of €70m-€80m could be on the cards as Juventus and Atletico Madrid are also in the race to sign the 21-year-old Serbian.
PREMIER LEAGUE
tothelaneandback.com

PL rivals ready to sanction an exit for Tottenham-linked 25-year-old star

Manchester United will let Anthony Martial leave amid Tottenham interest. According to transfer news from The Sun (h/t Express), Manchester United are prepared to let go of Anthony Martial amid interest from Tottenham Hotspur. The attacker is among a host of names that have been made available by United. Martial’s availability could see Spurs revisit their interest in him.
PREMIER LEAGUE
tothelaneandback.com

Report: Tottenham stand to benefit from government relaxations for red-list countries for international break

Tottenham Hotspur could benefit from government relaxations for red-list countries. According to The Athletic (subscription required), Tottenham Hotspur could benefit from government relaxations on international players returning from red-list countries. The Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) is pondering over exempting those players from the mandatory 10-day quarantine and reducing it to five days. Those new guidelines are being passed on to the Premier League clubs.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
tothelaneandback.com

“I truly believe”- Nuno urges patience with 24-year-old Tottenham midfielder after Wolves outing

Nuno Espirito Santo urges patience with Tottenham ace Tanguy Ndombele after Wolves performance. According to Evening Standard, Tottenham Hotspur manager Nuno Espirito Santo has urged patience with Tanguy Ndombele. The Frenchman produced one of his signature performances against Wolves with a goal for his side and errors leading to the opposition goals.
PREMIER LEAGUE
tothelaneandback.com

“An animal”- Tottenham ace Pierluigi Gollini backs fellow summer signing to flourish in the Premier League

Pierluigi Gollini feels Tottenham mate Cristian Romero will flourish in the Premier League. According to Football.london, Pierluigi Gollini felt that his Tottenham Hotspur mate Cristian Romero can flourish in the Premier League. The former Atalanta keeper praised the defender and opined that Romero will eventually come good. When Spurs managed...
PREMIER LEAGUE
tothelaneandback.com

Tottenham Hotspur superstar tipped to leave the club in search of trophies

Tottenham star Harry Kane tipped to join bigger club next season. Speaking to Genting Casino (h/t Express), William Gallas has tipped Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane to join a ‘bigger club’ in 2022. The former Spurs man was of the opinion that Kane should leave so that he can win trophies at a bigger club.
PREMIER LEAGUE
tothelaneandback.com

“I felt it”- Tottenham’s EFL Cup hero explains how he channelled inner anger to win penalty shootout vs Wolves

Pierluigi Gollini reveals how he won the tiebreaker for Tottenham against Wolves. Speaking to SpursTV (h/t Independent), Pierluigi Gollini revealed that he channelled his inner frustrations to win the game for Tottenham Hotspur against Wolves. He came close to saving the first kick but eventually managed to save the third which was pivotal to the win.
PREMIER LEAGUE
tothelaneandback.com

“Really difficult”: Ex-PL star questions the quality of Tottenham Hotspur’s summer defensive recruits

William Gallas takes a dig at the Tottenham defence. Speaking to Genting Casino (h/t Football.london), William Gallas was rather critical of the Tottenham Hotspur defenders. The former Spurs man opined about how the club doesn’t have world-class defenders and aimed a slight dig at the new signings of Emerson Royal and Cristian Romero.
PREMIER LEAGUE
tothelaneandback.com

Ex-Tottenham boss rules Harry Kane out of the Golden Boot race this season

Tim Sherwood does not think Harry Kane will win the golden boot this season. Speaking to Ladbrokes (h/t Daily Star), Tim Sherwood has ruled out Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane from winning the Golden Boot this season. The former Spurs manager felt that Tottenham’s style of play will be detrimental to the striker notching up the goals.
PREMIER LEAGUE
tothelaneandback.com

Transfer News: Tottenham and Arsenal set to battle over Man United star in January

Transfer News: Tottenham and Arsenal set to battle over Anthony Martial in January. According to transfer news from Turkish journalist Ekrem Konur, Tottenham and Arsenal are set to battle over the signature of Anthony Martial in January. The reputed journalist added that a bidding war could take place and offers could be made when the transfer window reopens.
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy