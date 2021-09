PICKERINGTON, Ohio — Two athletes from Pickerington High School Central represent their school as the Week 5 Scholar Athletes of the Week for the central Ohio region. Aniah Dukes is a cheerleader at Central. She’s been described as “outstanding” as a member of the cheer squad and student at PHSC. While taking challenging courses, Dukes maintains a 3.956. She is also a member of National Honor Society, Link Crew, musical theater and is the president of the Black History Month production.

PICKERINGTON, OH ・ 11 DAYS AGO