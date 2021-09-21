CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Boston, MA

US sues to stop deal between American Airlines and JetBlue

By DAVID KOENIG
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19ojJm_0c3aPFzf00
American Airlines-JetBlue-Antitrust FILE - A JetBlue Airbus A320 taxis to a gate Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2016, after landing as an American Airlines jet is seen parked at its gate at Tampa International Airport in Tampa, Fla. The Justice Department is suing to stop American Airlines and JetBlue from coordinating their flights in the Northeast. Government antitrust lawyers said Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, that the deal between the two airlines will reduce competition and lead to higher fares. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara, File) (Chris O'Meara)

The Justice Department and officials in six states have filed a lawsuit to block a partnership formed by American Airlines and JetBlue, claiming that it will reduce competition and lead to higher fares.

The Justice Department said Tuesday that the agreement will eliminate important competition in New York and Boston and reduce JetBlue's incentive to compete against American in other parts of the country.

Attorney General Merrick Garland said the lawsuit was about ensuring fair competition that lets Americans fly at affordable prices.

“In an industry where just four airlines control more than 80% of domestic air travel, American Airlines’ ‘alliance’ with JetBlue is, in fact, an unprecedented maneuver to further consolidate the industry," Garland said in a statement. “It would result in higher fares, fewer choices, and lower quality service if allowed to continue.”

American and JetBlue vowed to fight the lawsuit and to continue their alliance unless a court orders them to stop.

American and JetBlue announced their deal last year and have already started to coordinate flights in the Northeast. They argue that it is a pro-consumer arrangement that has already helped them start 58 new routes from four airports in New York and Boston, add flights on other routes, and plan new international destinations.

American CEO Doug Parker said that blocking the deal will “take away consumer choice and inhibit competition, not encourage it. This is not a merger: American and JetBlue are – and will remain – independent airlines.”

The lawsuit comes two months after President Joe Biden issued an executive order calling on government agencies to help consumers by increasing competition in the airline industry and other parts of the economy.

The Transportation Department approved the agreement, with certain conditions, in January during the final days of the Trump administration. The airlines gave up some takeoff and landing slots at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York and Washington Reagan National Airport outside Washington, and they agreed not to cooperate on setting prices.

“Instead of suing now, the (Justice Department) should have waited and monitored and held us accountable to the benefits that we said this would deliver,” JetBlue CEO Robin Hayes said in an interview.

Hayes disputed the Justice Department's belief that the deal will stop his airline from competing against American outside the Northeast. He noted that JetBlue this year started flying from New York to London and between Miami and Los Angeles, important routes for American.

Despite the green light from the Transportation Department, antitrust lawyers at the Justice Department began examining the deal more closely this spring and requested interviews and documents from the airlines, according to an airline lawyer involved in the case.

In the last three weeks it became apparent that the Justice Department was likely to file a lawsuit, said the attorney, who spoke on condition of anonymity because discussions with the regulators were private.

The airlines call their partnership the Northeast Alliance or NEA. It lets American and JetBlue sell seats on each other's flights and give customers reciprocal benefits in the separate frequent-flyer programs.

American and JetBlue argue that the deal is pro-consumer by making their combination a stronger competitor in the Northeast. Together, the airlines say, they controlled 16% of the region’s air-travel market before the partnership, and that has grown to 24%.

The airlines argue that the Justice Department has no evidence that their agreement is leading to higher fares. Air-travel prices have been hurt by the pandemic, which continues to cut into travel demand and push fares lower.

American and JetBlue argue that nothing in their deal controls pricing, and that each airline will continue to set its own fares.

Southwest Airlines and Spirit Airlines filed formal complaints against the American-JetBlue alliance, however, arguing that — along with a similar deal on the West Coast between American and Alaska Airlines — it will make American too big.

The Justice Department lawsuit was filed in federal district court in Massachusetts. The department was joined by the attorneys general of California, Massachusetts, Florida, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Arizona and the District of Columbia.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Boston 25 News WFXT

The Latest: Judge: Masks OK in So Carolina school districts

COLUMBIA, South Carolina — School districts in South Carolina now have the authority to require masks, the state’s education chief said Wednesday. The memo from Education Superintendent Molly Spearman confirmed for districts a federal court ruling on Tuesday siding with parents of disabled students. The parents said a state ban on masks was discriminatory and they didn’t feel safe sending them to public schools without required face coverings.
EDUCATION
Boston 25 News WFXT

From paints to plastics, a chemical shortage ignites prices

In an economy upended by the coronavirus, shortages and price spikes have hit everything from lumber to computer chips. Not even toilet paper escaped. Now, they're cutting into one of the humblest yet most vital links in the global manufacturing supply chain: The plastic pellets that go into a vast universe of products ranging from cereal bags to medical devices, automotive interiors to bicycle helmets.
INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
California State
Local
Massachusetts Government
State
Florida State
State
Massachusetts State
City
Boston, MA
State
Washington State
State
Arizona State
State
Virginia State
Boston, MA
Government
City
Washington, MA
City
Florida, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Appeals are mounting in Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlement

Objections to a historic settlement with Purdue Pharma are mounting in the form of appeals, with Rhode Island's attorney general saying Wednesday the plan doesn't hold the OxyContin maker or its owners accountable for its role in sparking the opioid crisis. Rhode Island appealed Tuesday in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in...
BUSINESS
Boston 25 News WFXT

AP-NORC poll: Virus fears linger for vaccinated older adults

NEW YORK — (AP) — Bronwyn Russell wears a mask anytime she leaves her Illinois home, though she wouldn’t dream of going out to eat or to hear a band play, much less setting foot on a plane. In Virginia, Oliver Midgette rarely dons a mask, never lets COVID-19 rouse any worry and happily finds himself in restaurants and among crowds.
SCIENCE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robin Hayes
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Merrick Garland
Boston 25 News WFXT

Ivory-billed woodpecker, 22 other species declared extinct

The U.S. government on Wednesday declared 23 species, including 22 animals and one plant, extinct after officials said they exhausted the best available science to find evidence of their survival in the wild. Officials with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service proposed removing the species, including the ivory-billed woodpecker, the...
ANIMALS
Boston 25 News WFXT

Health workers once saluted as heroes now get threats

OMAHA, Neb. — (AP) — More than a year after U.S. health care workers were saluted for saving lives in the COVID-19 outbreak and celebrated with nightly clapping from windows and balconies, some are being issued panic buttons in case of assault and ditching their scrubs before going out in public for fear of harassment.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Boston 25 News WFXT

Trade, tech talks between US and EU open in Pittsburgh

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Secretary of State Antony Blinken and a number of other senior Biden administration officials are kicking off two days of trade and technology talks with European Union counterparts in Pittsburgh. The two sides are hoping to make progress on several disputes, including U.S. tariffs on EU...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spirit Airlines#Southwest Airlines#Americans#The Justice Department#The Northeast Alliance#Nea
Boston 25 News WFXT

The Latest: AP poll: Vaccinated older adults use caution

NEW YORK — A new survey finds that vaccinated older adults are far more worried about COVID-19 than the unvaccinated. Those vaccinated older adults are likelier to take precautions of wearing a mask, avoiding crowds and travel despite the protection afforded by their shots. That’s according to a survey from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
55K+
Followers
68K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy