Two Muscogee County sheriff’s deputies die of COVID-19 nearly one week apart, office says
The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of two veteran officers who served the Columbus community for a combined 49 years. Sgt. Sherman Pebbles, a 19-year veteran with the department, died Tuesday after a battle with COVID-19, according to a Facebook post from MCSO. “He was a dedicated, hard-working deputy, and one of the most warm-hearted members of our family.”www.ledger-enquirer.com
Comments / 0