Roughrider Volleyball Travels Twice this Week
The Yavapai College volleyball team of Prescott, AZ, hits the road twice this week for a pair of matches: one on Wednesday and one on Friday. The Roughriders technically host a home game Wednesday at 7 p.m. when they face the Arizona Christian University club volleyball team at Mingus Union High School in Cottonwood, Arizona. That match will be streamed on GoRoughriders.com/Live and can be purchased for $8 while a season pass for all remaining Yavapai home volleyball matches can be purchased for $30.www.signalsaz.com
