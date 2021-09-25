CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chicago, IL

Chicago shooting in Chatham kills 15-year-old boy, CPD says

ABC 7 Chicago
ABC 7 Chicago
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0owO8l_0c3aMj6I00

A shooting in Chicago's Chatham neighborhood killed a 15-year-old boy Tuesday afternoon, according to CPD.

Chicago police said the teen was in front of a business in the 8300-block of South Holland, just down the street from Simeon High School, at about 2:40 p.m. when a black car approached and someone inside opened fire.

The boy was struck in the chest and taken to University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition, where he later died, police said.

"Growing up in Chicago, you hear about it, you see it all the time. For you to open fire in a crowd of students..." said Aie'rianna Williams, Simeon student.

Simeon students identified the boy as Jamari Williams, a player on the junior varsity football team. They said the shooting happened during an afterschool gathering.

A Simeon student said Tuesday is an early dismissal day, where students are let out at 2:20 p.m. The area where the shooting happened is frequented by students, she also said, who often hang out at the Potbelly and GameStop and other stores.

"It's heartbreaking. They call it the Simeon curse because we lose a student every year. When is it going to stop? Because we all know when we graduate it's not going to stop. We're going to hear about it again, and again. It's tiring," Williams said, breaking into tears. "Just stop, like, just stop."

Arguably Simeon's most famous and tragic shooting happened to Ben Wilson , the country's leading basketball player who was gunned down during lunch in 1984.

The brothers of slain Simeon High School basketball star Ben Wilson are turning to forgiveness after their brother's death.

The crime scene seemed to be concentrated in front of the BMO Harris Bank at the location, but police said the shooters sprayed the parking lot with multiple rounds.

"We heard the sound and saw people running," said an employee at a GameStop store near the shooting who declined to be named. "Kids were leaving school and then it happened."

The manager of a Potbelly was pulling into the restaurant parking lot when she heard gunshots and saw the teen lying on the ground in front of a bank.

"I heard it but couldn't see it. He was on the ground," said the manager, who declined to provide her name.

"Everyone knows that Simeon students come to JJs after school," Williams said. "We go to potbelly, Walmart. Everybody knows. So for you to sit there and fire 12 rounds, they could hit anybody, not just your target. It's heartbreaking. What if that was somebody you knew? That's not right at all."

Chicago police said no one is in custody. Area Two detectives are investigating the shooting.

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.

Comments / 48

me lu
5d ago

I stopped watching the news a while ago and tried to keep from reading certain types of articles on this app. I started feeling a sense of sanity. Now I'm upset with myself for reading this. It is truly depressing what is going on in these streets. What's even sadder is that it's happening country wide. Be safe people and stay prayerful

Reply(4)
27
James Talley
4d ago

now Lightfoot wants to spend 150 million dollars on improving bike lanes in the city to protect cyclist but what is the city spending to protect our children?

Reply(1)
12
Jean Griffard
5d ago

Stop hating! Hate Lightfoot for throwing cops under the bus. Hate that emptyheaded woman for releasing those over and over again criminals. Hate our open borders and cartels taking your kids cuz that is how Mexico, South America got in. Hate those machine Democrats for a change!

Reply(9)
13
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Government
City
Chatham, IL
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
Local
Illinois Government
South Holland, IL
Crime & Safety
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
City
South Holland, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Cpd#Chicago Police#Simeon High School#The Bmo Harris Bank#Gamestop
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
High School Basketball
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Walmart
ABC 7 Chicago

ABC 7 Chicago

Chicago, IL
46K+
Followers
7K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC 7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Chicago.

 https://abc7chicago.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy