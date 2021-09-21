Camden County police officer charged after ATV taser incident

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — Police are investigating an early-morning shooting in the Strawberry Mansion section of the city that killed one woman and wounded two others. The sun rose Wednesday morning on a team of homicide detectives and crime scene investigators at 33rd and Diamond Streets, where a there is a white Volkswagen SUV with the driver's side window blown out and bullet holes all over. Beyond it was a white BMW that appeared to be shot up as well. A third car was further down 33rd Street at Monument Street.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 12 HOURS AGO