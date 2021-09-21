Week 2 Dolphins Rookie Report Card: Holland shines, Waddle has mixed day

After suffering one of their worst losses in recent history and losing their starting quarterback, many think the Miami Dolphins are in for a long season. In fact, Kyle Brandt from the NFL Network did not even acknowledge the Miami Dolphins in preview of their game with the Las Vegas Raiders mentioning that if the Raiders don’t hurt themselves, this should be an easy win. Unfortunately, Kyle Brandt and other click bait analyst don’t provide any commentary or analysis to support their prediction. Last year, the NFL Network analyst predicted that the Dolphins would lose handedly to the Jacksonville Jaguars by as wide margin as 23-0. They thought those two teams were heading the wrong direction. They obviously were completely wrong as the Dolphins finished with 10-6 record and the Jaguars went 1-15. Based on how the team has performed in the previous two years under Coach Brian Flores, and the improvement the front office made in the off season, the Dolphins should make the playoffs.

NFL ・ 4 DAYS AGO