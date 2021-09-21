Patrick Mahomes’ brother dumping water on Baltimore fan is a bad look for Kansas City

The 2021 NFL season is off and running and that means Kansas City Chiefs superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes is back and doing his thing. It was quite an eventful offseason for Patrick Mahomes and his family. He became a first-time father earlier this year in February. Mahomes and his fiancee Brittany Matthews welcomed a baby girl, Sterling Skye, during the offseason. He and his Chiefs teammates also lost the Super Bowl to Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers earlier this year. The loss undoubtedly left a bad taste in the mouth of Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. The team and their star quarterback spent the offseason working hard to get another shot at winning an NFL championship. The Chiefs took on the Baltimore Ravens yesterday (Sunday) in a matchup of AFC playoff hopefuls. While Patrick Mahomes made news on the field, his brother, Jackson Mahomes, may have made some news off the field.

