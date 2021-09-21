CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

Tuesday: Power outages strike Santa Cruz Mountains once again

By Ryan Stuart, Santa Cruz Sentinel, Calif.
northwestgeorgianews.com
 8 days ago

Sep. 21—SAN LORENZO VALLEY — Pacific Gas and Electric customers in the Santa Cruz Mountains lost power again Tuesday morning. The power outage began at 9:23 a.m., according to the utility provider's power outage map. This marks the seventh day within the last two weeks there have been power outages in the area. This outage affected 1,114 customers, according to the map.

www.northwestgeorgianews.com

Comments / 0

Related
erienewsnow.com

Understanding Erie's Power Outage

Repairs continued Wednesday, as Penelec crews repaired damage to Erie's underground infrastructure. Penelec officials say a switch on an underground transformer failed at 10th and State, leading to a buildup of energy that started fires and blew manhole covers loose. It's similar to what happens when a transformer fails on...
ERIE, PA
CBS San Francisco

Frequent ‘Fast Trip’ Power Outages Spark Outrage Against PG&E In Town Of La Honda

LA HONDA (KPIX 5) – Amid worsening wildfires, it’s becoming commonplace for there to be power shutoffs during times of high fire danger. In the mountain community of La Honda, residents are outraged at PG&E because they said the electricity is going off multiple times a week and for very little reason. The power has been going out so frequently in the town that Devora Bratton and her husband Tom did like everyone else in their neighborhood and bought a generator. “In the last week or so, it’s been three times,” said Devora. “And each time it’s been out for a minimum...
LA HONDA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Santa Cruz Mountains#Power Outage#Power Lines#Pacific Gas#Pg E
shorelineareanews.com

Power outage on Serpentine

Thanks to a skinny, ivy covered tree, there is a very localized power outage around Serpentine near the Shoreline Library. Reported at 6pm, it affects 53 households and is expected to be repaired by 10pm. The tree fell and took down a power line. Since it's the only outage in...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
KMPH.com

Power outage in Sanger and Del Rey

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — A substation level outage is currently affecting 5,205 customers in Sanger and Del Rey. PG&E says they are working to restore from other sources as they investigate the cause. Power is estimated to be restored by 12:00 p.m.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Mercury News

Map: 3.4 earthquake near Santa Cruz

A magnitude 3.4 earthquake was recorded Wednesday morning south of Santa Cruz, the U.S. Geological Survey said. The quake, at 2:57 a.m., was centered in Monterey Bay 7 miles west of Moss Landing. Responses to the USGS Did You Feel It website indicate it was felt from Los Gatos to...
SANTA CRUZ, CA
WSAZ

Crews work to prevent power outages

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia leads the nation in power outages that are only becoming more frequent and lasting longer, despite power companies in the state spending more than $1 billion during the past decade trying to reduce the impact. Appalachian Power had more than 6,000 outages caused...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Thousands of SLO County customers once again without power

More than 3,600 customers were without power in northern San Luis Obispo County on Friday morning, according to PG&E. According to PG&E’s outage map, roughly 3,625 customers in rural parts of North County were without electricity as of early Friday morning. This included households in Creston, areas east of Santa Margarita and areas south of Lake Nacimiento.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
calcoasttimes.com

Santa Margarita suffers third power outage in four days

For the third time since Monday, and at least the fifth time in the last 10 days, residents in the Santa Margarita area have lost power. Some residents were without power portions of Monday, Tuesday and today. Last week, some residents were without power on portions of Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday.
SANTA MARGARITA, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Santa Cruz households could be reimbursed for wildfire preparations

SANTA CRUZ, California (KION) The Resource Conservation District of Santa Cruz is reimbursing neighborhoods for chipping costs to create defensible space for wildfire. To qualify, neighborhoods must have eight or more participating households. This program is available for those living in areas that could potentially impacted by wildfires. The program is first come first served. The post Santa Cruz households could be reimbursed for wildfire preparations appeared first on KION546.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
Chillico Constitution-Tribune

Limb causes power outage

A tree limb that fell along the County Club Golf Course is what lead to the power outage that affected about 3,000 Chillicothe Municipal Utilities Electric customers. Power was about for nearly 30 minutes at about 10 a.m., Sunday. The tree limb landed on a power line that feeds many...
CHILLICOTHE, MO
commercetwp.com

DTE Planned Power Outage

There will be a 2 hour planned outage on Thursday, September 30, from 9:15 am to 11:15 am in Commerce Township in order to make repairs on our equipment. This outage ONLY EFFECTS 15 customers – at the addresses 8627 and 8593 Cooley Lake Rd and 8595 Immensee St. Message...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
KRON4

Surf rescue underway near Santa Cruz: officials

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KRON) – A surf rescue is underway in Santa Cruz on Monday night, according to Cal Fire officials. Cal Fire CZU posted to Twitter around 8:52 p.m. saying they responded to a surf rescue at Laguna Beach near Davenport. The Santa Cruz Sheriff’s Office and California State...
SANTA CRUZ, CA
portland-michigan.org

CITY-WIDE POWER OUTAGE

11:45PM FRIDAY, OCTOBER 15TH UNTIL 12:00PM (NOON) SATURDAY, OCTOBER 16TH - (APPROXIMATELY 12 HOUR OUTAGE) The Portland Board of Light and Power (PBLP) has scheduled a shutdown for all customers starting at approximately 11:45pm on Friday, October 15th until 12:00pm (noon) on Saturday, October 16th. A total of approximately 12 hours. The purpose of the shutdown is to install new reclosers between the Consumers Energy substation, which provides about 95% of Portland’s power, and the city-wide electrical distribution system. The existing switches have reached end of service life and are no longer fit for reliable duty. Many city residents know we have natural gas and diesel fired generators that can provide power to the city in the case of an outage. With that knowledge it makes sense to ask, “can we run the generators during this planned outage?” The simple answer is no. The equipment to be replaced is located between our generators and the electrical distribution system. There is no safe way to conduct the planned maintenance activities and generate power during the outage. While power is isolated for the recloser installation, crews from Consumers Energy will be performing maintenance work on their substation and transmission line feeding the city. Simultaneously, crews from the PBLP will be conducting preventative maintenance on the de-energized system.
PORTLAND, MI
capecoddaily.com

Strong thunderstorms move across Cape Cod Tuesday afternoon bringing lightning strikes, scattered outages

CAPE COD – Strong thunderstorms moved across Cape Cod Tuesday. Severe warnings were issued for the Falmouth area for a time. Eversource reported about 100 customers without power in Bourne and 58 in Centerville, and another 100 were out in Brewster. Several other isolated outages were also reported across the Cape. Heavy rain caused ponding […] The post Strong thunderstorms move across Cape Cod Tuesday afternoon bringing lightning strikes, scattered outages appeared first on CapeCod.com.
FALMOUTH, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy