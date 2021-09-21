Tuesday: Power outages strike Santa Cruz Mountains once again

11:45PM FRIDAY, OCTOBER 15TH UNTIL 12:00PM (NOON) SATURDAY, OCTOBER 16TH - (APPROXIMATELY 12 HOUR OUTAGE) The Portland Board of Light and Power (PBLP) has scheduled a shutdown for all customers starting at approximately 11:45pm on Friday, October 15th until 12:00pm (noon) on Saturday, October 16th. A total of approximately 12 hours. The purpose of the shutdown is to install new reclosers between the Consumers Energy substation, which provides about 95% of Portland’s power, and the city-wide electrical distribution system. The existing switches have reached end of service life and are no longer fit for reliable duty. Many city residents know we have natural gas and diesel fired generators that can provide power to the city in the case of an outage. With that knowledge it makes sense to ask, “can we run the generators during this planned outage?” The simple answer is no. The equipment to be replaced is located between our generators and the electrical distribution system. There is no safe way to conduct the planned maintenance activities and generate power during the outage. While power is isolated for the recloser installation, crews from Consumers Energy will be performing maintenance work on their substation and transmission line feeding the city. Simultaneously, crews from the PBLP will be conducting preventative maintenance on the de-energized system.

