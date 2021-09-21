Teen surfer missing from Santa Cruz North Coast

Sep. 21—SANTA CRUZ — A third individual in less than two weeks' time was lost in the same 3-mile stretch of North Coast waters Monday. Cash Ebright, 17, of Santa Cruz County, was last seen body surfing at Laguna Creek Beach off Highway 1, according to the Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office. Emergency responders were called for a water rescue at 6:08 p.m. Monday after an initial report of multiple teens in need of medical assistance at the beach. Cash, who previously has run cross country for San Lorenzo Valley High School, was last seen wearing black swimming trunks.