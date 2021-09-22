East Canton football team hopes to find another opponent after Newcomerstown game canceled
The East Canton football team's first Inter-Valley Conference divisional game of the season is off. Athletic director Doug Miller said that Friday's IVC North contest at Newcomerstown has been canceled. This will be the fourth straight week Newcomerstown has had a game called because of COVID-19 issues within its program or an opponent's. The Hornets (2-2) had their Week 3 game against Southern Local canceled because of COVID concerns within their program.www.cantonrep.com
