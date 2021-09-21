CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. 23 could reopen next week at damaged overpass, MDOT says

By David Patch / The Blade
 7 days ago

DUNDEE, Mich. — U.S. 23 could reopen between Dundee and Milan sometime next week under a schedule provided by the contractor tentatively chosen to repair a damaged railroad overpass, a Michigan Department of Transportation spokesman said Tuesday.

The schedule provided by Lansing-based Davis Construction, Inc., calls for heat straightening of some of the bridge’s steel on Thursday, followed by installation early next week of reinforcing steel, after primer paint on the existing steel cures, to shore up a damaged beam.

But Aaron Jenkins, MDOT’s district spokesman in Jackson, said that until a contract with Davis is actually signed — which as of Tuesday afternoon had not happened — the schedule is subject to change. If it holds, the freeway could reopen by “mid-week”.

Mr. Jenkins called the contract signing a “paperwork issue” and that the work was bid at $169,112.47.

The bridge was damaged Aug. 20 when a truck carrying construction equipment proved too tall for its 14-foot, 11-inch clearance. MDOT ordered traffic shut down Sept. 10 after a follow-up inspection performed on behalf of the Ann Arbor Railroad revealed a previously undiscovered hazard.

The impact ripped away part of the steel flange at the bottom of one of the bridge’s two main beams. MDOT has said that because the bridge, built in 1949, does not have redundant structure, it could collapse if the damaged beam were to fail.

Since then, U.S. 23 traffic has snaked through rural roads to detour around the closing, which affects the northbound lanes between M-50 in Dundee and Plank Road in Milan and the southbound lanes between Plank and Cone Road near Azalia.

While the main alternative route runs east of the freeway, traffic forced off U.S. 23 has also caused chronic jams in Milan and Dundee, including motorists seeking to bypass long backups approaching the Plank and M-50 exit ramps.

Trains have continued to use the bridge, albeit at very slow speeds to reduce dynamic loading.

Mr. Jenkins said the transportation department typically seeks reimbursement for costs related to bridge strikes from the company involved or its insurer, but its focus so far has been on maintaining the public’s safety while arranging for the repair work.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, the truck whose load hit the bridge belonged to Milan Vault, Inc., a concrete products company located on Ann Arbor Road less than a mile from the damaged bridge.

