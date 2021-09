After two weeks of the 2021 NFL season, Dallas Cowboys fans have plenty of reason for optimism. The team sits at 1-1 in a division where every team has at least one loss already. Dak Prescott is back and healthy enough to make the offense one of the most prolific in the NFL, and the revamped defense under Dan Quinn has shown signs of improvement from last season's disaster.

NFL ・ 7 DAYS AGO