CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lisle, IL

Benet Academy Decides To Hire Amanda Kammes As Lacrosse Coach After Rescinding Job Offer Because She Is Married To A Woman

By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vThoP_0c3aDgCe00

LISLE, Ill. (CBS) — Benet Academy in Lisle has decided to offer an alumna a job as lacrosse coach after all, after earlier rescinding the offer because the coach is a lesbian.

In a statement, the board of directors at Benet Academy announced they had extended a job offer to Amanda Kammes to be the next head girls’ lacrosse coach. The board said Kammes has accepted the offer.

The board noted that Benet Academy is a Catholic high school, and had deferred its employment discussions with Kammes after learning she is married to a woman. But the school’s board has since determined that Kammes is the right candidate and offered her the job, the board said.

“The Board has heard from members of the Benet community on all sides of this issue over the past several days. We had an honest and heartfelt discussion on this very complex issue at our meeting. Going forward we will look for opportunities for dialogue in our community about how we remain true to our Catholic mission while meeting people where they are in their personal journey through life,” the board said in a statement. “For now, we hope that this is the first step in healing the Benet community.”

This move comes after protests from students, alumni, and faculty members about the school’s earlier choice to rescind Kammes’ job offer over her sexual orientation.

More than 2,000 people had signed a petition urging that Benet Academy in Lisle reconsider and hire Kammes. They said her track record as a lacrosse coach should be the main focus for her employment, not the woman she loves.

“The most frustrating piece of this is that Amanda was not being hired as a religion teacher, or in a position where she would be responsible for supporting the Catholic Church’s practices or religious traditions,” Benet Academy alum Tim Jacklich told CBS 2’s Suzanne Le Mignot on Monday.

Kammes’ supporters said the job offer was rescinded after Kammes listed her wife’s name as an emergency contact.

“This former student, who is interested in coming back and supporting her school – she was not valuable, or not worthy of recognition and celebration, because of who she loves,” Jacklich said.

Also speaking out on the subject was Benet Academy assistant lacrosse coach Colleen Savell.

“One hundred percent it was pulled because who she was married to,” Savell told CBS 2’s Charlie De Mar. “I want the girls and the students at Benet to know that this is not OK. This is not the example that we should be setting for the students here.”

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WGN News

Suburban Catholic school changes course, hires gay coach after backlash

LISLE, Ill. – A suburban Catholic high school has reversed its decision to rescind its job offer to a gay lacrosse coach after the move drew heavy criticism from alumni, students and parents. On Tuesday, the school announced that administrators had extended an offer to Amanda Kammes, who the Catholic school had planned to hire […]
LISLE, IL
newwaysministry.org

Community Protests Catholic School Rescinding Job Offer to LGBTQ Employee

Students, parents, and alumni of an Illinois Catholic academy are protesting the school’s decision to rescind a job offer for an employee after learning the employee was in a same-gender marriage. Benet Academy in Lisle, Illinois allegedly withdrew its hiring offer to Amanda Kammes after she listed her wife as...
LISLE, IL
WGN TV

Group protests in defense of gay coach after suburban Catholic school job offer rescinded

LISLE, Ill. – A suburban Catholic high school’s decision to rescind the job offer of a gay lacrosse coach has drawn criticism from alumni, students and parents. Colleen Savell learned two weeks ago that Benet Academy planed to hire Amanda Kammes as head coach of the women’s lacrosse program. Kammes, an alum of Benet Academy, had recently left her position as a lacrosse coach at Montini Catholic High School in Lombard.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lisle, IL
Education
Local
Illinois Sports
Local
Illinois Education
City
Lisle, IL
Lisle, IL
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Benet Academy#Catholic High School#The Catholic Church#Cbs 2
phillylacrosse.com

Perkiomen School hires former Shippensburg coach Meehan (OJ Roberts) to lead girls’ lacrosse program

Phillylacrosse.com, Posted 9/16/21 – From Press Release. Perkiomen School’s athletic program continues to make bold moves, showing further dedication to girls athletics by hiring two experienced coaches to take the lead with girls’ lacrosse. Nicole Meehan (Owen J. Roberts) was recently named the new Girls Lacrosse Head Coach, along with...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)

Benet Academy Reverses Decision, Offers Head Coaching Position

The leadership at Benet Academy has reversed course and is offering the girls lacrosse head coach position to Amanda Kammes, a woman who reportedly landed the job offer only to find it rescinded after school learned she is married to a woman. The Catholic school in Lisle had come under fire for its handling of the situation, prompting a group of protestors to turn out Monday morning.
LISLE, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Lacrosse
NewsBreak
Sports
thegazette.com

Kirk Ferentz’s hardest job? Girls’ basketball coach at Worcester Academy

IOWA CITY — The hardest job Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz said he’s ever had was coaching girls’ basketball at Worcester Academy. Ferentz was fresh out of college when current Iowa quarterbacks coach Ken O’Keefe offered him a job coaching the offensive line and defense at a boarding school in Worcester, Mass. O’Keefe was 24 at the time, building his coaching staff when he heard about Ferentz, who had been helping with the freshman football team at UConn after graduating.
IOWA CITY, IA
audacy.com

Benet Academy chancellor questions reinstatement of coach in same-sex marriage

(WBBM NEWSRADIO) — The chancellor of Benet Academy released a statement Tuesday saying he is “deeply troubled” by the school’s decision to hire a girls lacrosse coach who’s in a same-sex marriage and “is discerning how to proceed.”. It was unclear whether the chancellor, Abbot Austin Murphy of St. Procopius...
LISLE, IL
thelily.com

A Catholic school rescinded a coach’s job offer when it learned she was married to a woman. Students protested — and won.

Annie Jacklich’s high school days are long over. But last week, she found herself back at Benet Academy in Lisle, Ill., protesting the administration. Jacklich, now 27, graduated from the private Catholic school in 2013. On Sept. 20, she stood outside campus amid a sea of fellow alumni, parents and students, all garbed in rainbow gear.
LISLE, IL
nctv17.com

Girls Tennis Benet Academy vs. Naperville Central 09.21.21

Benet Academy girls tennis takes on Naperville Central in a non-conference matchup where the Redwings defeat the Redhawks in a rout. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank. The girls tennis season marches on with a non-conference matchup between Benet Academy and Naperville Central. We begin with number one...
NAPERVILLE, IL
CBS Chicago

CBS Chicago

Chicago, IL
42K+
Followers
19K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 2 News bring you the latest news, sports, and weather in Chicago.

 https://chicago.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy