Commission to consider juvenile curfew Thursday

SHREVEPORT, La. – The uptick in juvenile crime has the Caddo Commission looking to parents to take the hit if their children are caught out on the streets past curfew. The commission on Thursday will consider a new ordinance setting a 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew for juveniles. If caught in violation, the teens will be taken to a location where their parents will be notified. First offense could cost their parents up to $250. It goes up to $500 for each additional offense.