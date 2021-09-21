Teenager missing after being swept into the ocean near Santa Cruz
A 17-year-old swimmer went missing Monday at Laguna Creek State Beach — the third person swept into the surf off the Santa Cruz coast in the last two weeks. Authorities responded to reports of a missing swimmer at the beach near Davenport on Monday at about 5:55 p.m., said Gabe McKenna, public safety superintendent for the California Department of Parks and Recreation. The boy, identified as Cash Ebright, was last seen wearing black swim trunks and bodysurfing in the area with a friend, McKenna said. The friend was not injured.www.sfchronicle.com
