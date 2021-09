Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper (ribs) was injured during the Week 2 win over the Chargers. Head coach Mike McCarthy couldn't provide an update on the star wideout's prognosis, although it certainly isn't ideal considering the team is currently without Michael Gallup (calf), who recently landed on the IR. Nonetheless, Cooper could make an appearance on the practice report heading toward next Monday's rivalry showdown against the Eagles, with some additional days off and limited upcoming practice sessions a realistic possibility. However, if he can't suit up against Philadelphia, CeeDee Lamb will undoubtedly get all the looks he can handle from Dak Prescott in Week 3.

NFL ・ 14 DAYS AGO