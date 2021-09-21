Slipknot Books Nightwish, Bring Me The Horizon and Arch Enemy for Knotfest Finland

Gratitude is the answer to everything these days. Riot Fest knows that inherently. Across all four days of the festival, that feeling permeated the grounds of Douglas Park. Whether it was Billy Corgan of Smashing Pumpkins professing his love for Chicago several times over or Flaming Lips’ Wayne Coyne performing from a human hamster ball to keep fans safe, the importance of this year’s festival wasn’t lost on them. During a time when so many other events had been knocked down flat, it’s amazing that the festival happened at all—that live music has made its return. These are some of the highlights.

