Slipknot Books Nightwish, Bring Me The Horizon and Arch Enemy for Knotfest Finland
Slipknot has announced they will headline the debut of Knotfest Finland, set to take place August 12-13, 2022 in Turku. Finland. Also scheduled to appear at the event are Nightwish, Bring Me The Horizon and Arch Enemy, along with Stam1na and Blind Channel. The two-day Knotfest evolved from a Slipknot headlining concert initially scheduled to take place in Turku in August 2021. In the wake of ongoing restrictions with regards to international travel during the era of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the gig was postponed to August 2022 and ultimately evolved into a complete Knotfest experience. Slipknot has exp[anded their original festivals to an international affair with Knotfest Brasil, Knotfest Chile, Knotfest Japan, Knotfest Mexico, Knotfest UK, and Knotfest Meets Hellfest. in France.
