CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

Slipknot Books Nightwish, Bring Me The Horizon and Arch Enemy for Knotfest Finland

By News Team
ghostcultmag.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSlipknot has announced they will headline the debut of Knotfest Finland, set to take place August 12-13, 2022 in Turku. Finland. Also scheduled to appear at the event are Nightwish, Bring Me The Horizon and Arch Enemy, along with Stam1na and Blind Channel. The two-day Knotfest evolved from a Slipknot headlining concert initially scheduled to take place in Turku in August 2021. In the wake of ongoing restrictions with regards to international travel during the era of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the gig was postponed to August 2022 and ultimately evolved into a complete Knotfest experience. Slipknot has exp[anded their original festivals to an international affair with Knotfest Brasil, Knotfest Chile, Knotfest Japan, Knotfest Mexico, Knotfest UK, and Knotfest Meets Hellfest. in France.

www.ghostcultmag.com

Comments / 0

Related
rockcellarmagazine.com

Bring Me The Horizon

Has been fascinating to track over the past few years. The band, from Sheffield, U.K., emerged as a blistering death metal/post-hardcore outfit in 2004, before undergoing some stylistic changes as the years progressed. 2013’s Sempiternal introduced some new, lighter approaches mixed in with the fury, a trend that continued with...
ROCK MUSIC
Kerrang

Bring Me The Horizon release new single DiE4u

After weeks of teasing, Bring Me The Horizon have released a new song, DiE4u. Taking a less heavy tack than the furious metal that made up last year’s Post Human: Survival Horror EP, this first glimpse at what’s coming on the second of Horizon’s proposed four-EP run is a far more melodic, chorus-happy beast.
MUSIC
kniakrls.com

Knotfest Bringing 30,000 Visitors Tomorrow

Over 30,000 concert-goers will visit Indianola Saturday for Knotfest, featuring Slipknot, Faith No More, Megadeth, and Tech N9ne among others. Concert Director of Operations Rich Ramos tells KNIA News not only will shuttles be transporting attendees from Des Moines throughout the day and night, but the venue will be taking advantage of nearly all the balloon field space for parking.
INDIANOLA, IA
riffmagazine.com

From across the pond: Bring Me the Horizon conquers the U.K.

SHEFFIELD, England — It may have been 18 months since Bring Me the Horizon last toured, but it was a much longer six years since the U.K. rockers last played a show in their hometown. “Do you even remember who are?” frontman Oli Sykes asked the crowd of more than...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Knotfest Finland#Blind Channel#Knotfest Meets Hellfest
DoYouRemember?

Our Top 10 Hard Rock Bands Of The 1970s

There’s just something about the raw energy of hard rock that really gets the blood flowing. Buzzing guitars, pounding drums, and screaming vocals combine to create some of the best, most heart-pounding music you’ll ever hear. Whether it was The Stooges searching and destroying in the ’60s or Guns n’ Roses welcoming us to the jungle in the ’80s, there’s no party like a hard rock party.
MUSIC
The Independent

Rhino launches buffalo into air during head on clash

A rhino flipped a one-tonne buffalo “head over heels” during a battle between two of the Africa savannah’s biggest beasts. Tour guide Braden Colling, 24, was driving around Kariega Game Reserve, South Africa, when he spotted a herd of buffalo looking agitated with a white rhino bull. Incredible footage shows...
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Chile
Country
Finland
NewsBreak
International Travel
NME

Elton John calls Metallica’s ‘Nothing Else Matters’ “one of the best songs ever written”

Elton John moved Metallica frontman James Hetfield to tears after calling the band’s track ‘Nothing Else Matters’ “one of the best songs ever written”. The rock outfit appeared on Thursday’s (September 9) instalment of The Howard Stern Show, to promote their new covers album ‘The Metallica Blacklist’. They were joined by Miley Cyrus for a performance of ‘Nothing Else Matters’, which she, John, Yo-Yo Ma, Robert Trujillo, WATT and Red Hot Chili Peppers‘ drummer Chad Smith covered for the record.
MUSIC
qrockonline.com

Win Tickets to Knotfest

Listen to Dawn in the afternoons all this week for your chance to win a pair of tickets to Knotfest Roadshow!. She will be giving them away every afternoon with the 4 o’clock 4play. Slipknot, Killswitch Engage, Fever 333 & Code Orange Tuesday, September 28th at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre!
ENTERTAINMENT
The Independent

John Lennon: Unreleased song recorded in 1970 up for auction in Denmark

An unreleased John Lennon song recording is being put up for auction.The rare cassette tape, which contains 33 minutes of audio from Lennon and wife Yoko Ono, will go on sale at Bruun Rasmussen Auction House in Copenhagen on Tuesday (28 September).The tape was recorded in 1970 by four Danish teenagers, who had wanted to meet Lennon when he stayed in Thy that January and interview him about his peace campaigns for their school newspaper.They persuaded their teacher to let them visit and interview Lennon and Ono.One of the men, Karsten Hoejen, told BBC News: “John asked me, ‘Where do...
MUSIC
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

BRING ME THE HORIZON: Behind-The-Scenes Footage From Making Of 'DiE4u' Video

Behind-the-scenes footage from the making of the music video for "DiE4u", the new single from BRING ME THE HORIZON, can be seen below. Recorded remotely during the pandemic with frontman Oli Sykes stuck in Brazil and keyboardist Jordan Fish in the U.K., "DiE4u" is part of the second phase of the "Post Human" EP campaign.
MUSIC
upsetmagazine.com

Bring Me The Horizon have dropped a new single ahead of their UK headline tour

Bring Me The Horizon have dropped their new single, ‘DiE4u’. The release marks the next stage of their ‘Post Human’ EP series, and arrives alongside a video shot in Kiev and directed by frontman Oli Sykes. Oli explains: “‘DiE4u’ is a song about toxic obsessions, vices and things you can’t...
MUSIC
Alternative Press

Riot Fest highlights: KennyHoopla, Meet Me @ The Altar, Slipknot and more

Gratitude is the answer to everything these days. Riot Fest knows that inherently. Across all four days of the festival, that feeling permeated the grounds of Douglas Park. Whether it was Billy Corgan of Smashing Pumpkins professing his love for Chicago several times over or Flaming Lips’ Wayne Coyne performing from a human hamster ball to keep fans safe, the importance of this year’s festival wasn’t lost on them. During a time when so many other events had been knocked down flat, it’s amazing that the festival happened at all—that live music has made its return. These are some of the highlights.
FESTIVAL
106.3 The Buzz

Bring Me the Horizon Drop Brutal Video for New Song ‘Die4u’

Bring Me the Horizon are back with another new song as part of their Post Human EP series — a hard-hitting, electronic-laced pop rock track called "Die4u," and it's accompanying video is just downright brutal. Whereas one could describe "Die4u" as a love song — it definitely doesn't harp on...
MUSIC
Kerrang

Here’s the setlist from Bring Me The Horizon’s Post Human tour

Last night (September 20), Bring Me The Horizon kicked off their long-awaited Post Human tour with You Me At Six and Nova Twins. And the band pulled out all the stops at Hull’s Bonus Arena, tearing through an absolutely mega 19-song setlist with plenty of live debuts: not only did they drop new single DiE4u for the first time, but also lots of material from last year’s excellent Post Human: Survival Horror, including Teardrops, Dear Diary, Parasite Eve, Kingslayer and, of course, 1×1 featuring Nova Twins joining them onstage.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy