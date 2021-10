Today is Canada's first ever National Day for Truth and Reconciliation. It commemorates the victims and survivors of indigenous residential schools. In recent months Canada has been rocked by the discovery of more than a thousand unmarked graves on the sites of these schools. Around 150,000 kids were sent to 139 of these institutions beginning in the 19th century. Emma Jacobs reports other communities expect to make more grim discoveries as they carry out searches of their own. And we should note that this story may be disturbing for some listeners.

