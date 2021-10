It’s been just about a month since we saw our last “flying cigars”—the stubby, dark gray chimney swifts that zip around above town, their wings moving so fast they are a blur. Most are now well to our south on their long journey to their South American wintering grounds. We haven’t seen a ruby-throated hummingbird in the garden for about three weeks either, and the chattering of the eastern kingbirds stopped being part of the acoustic landscape in the neighborhood soon after that.

ANIMALS ・ 1 DAY AGO