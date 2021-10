While there are many sportsbooks available in states with legal sports betting industries, there are few betting exchanges. Given the customer-centric features available at a betting exchange, that seems surprising. Betting exchanges allow bettors to profit more easily than at traditional sportsbooks. (However, profit is never guaranteed.) Bettors have more control over their bets because they can buy and sell shares of any outcome they want whenever they want. Betting exchanges also don’t have to impose betting limits, because they take commissions on winning bets. So, they don’t have to rely on bettors’ losses to remain profitable.

GAMBLING ・ 2 DAYS AGO