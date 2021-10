SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/KPIX) — With federal fentanyl seizures soaring over 155% so far this year in San Francisco, the Drug Enforcement Administration Monday issued a health warning over the lethal toll overdoses are taking in the Bay Area and across the country. The DEA has seized an unprecedented number of counterfeit drugs containing a deadly substance. These fake drugs are the ones bought on the streets or passed out at parties that many young people attend. “Don’t trust a pill just because it looks like it’s something you get from the doctor because there’s a possibility it’s a counterfeit pill and...

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO