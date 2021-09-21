CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Visions' Is The 'Star Wars' Anime You Were Waiting For

NPR
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe "Star Wars" universe is expanding. Disney+ will release "Star Wars: Visions" tomorrow. It was originally voiced in Japanese, the first "Star Wars" anime series. NPR's Victoria Whitley-Berry has more. VICTORIA WHITLEY-BERRY, BYLINE: All right, I got to be real with y'all. I'd consider myself a very casual "Star Wars"...

www.npr.org

