Armenian Studies presents new book at virtual event

By Benjamin Kirk
fresnostatenews.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe book is Volume 13 in the Armenian Series of The Press at California State University, Fresno. The discussion will include contributors Dr. Hans-Lukas Kieser and Dr. Dikran Kaligian and editors Dr. Ümit Kurt, Ara Sarafian and Professor Barlow Der Mugrdechian. The volume includes a collection of articles that reflect on Ottoman Armenians and the Turkish nationalist movement of the Committee of Union and Progress before World War I, and provide new insights on the Armenian Genocide of 1915 and the establishment of the Turkish Republic in 1923. The Society for Armenian Studies is a co-sponsor of the presentation.

www.fresnostatenews.com

Comments / 0

 

Ümit Kurt
Comments / 0

