CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Small Business

New customer comms tool integrates with QuickBooks

By Ranica Arrowsmith
accountingtoday.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWeave, a customer communication platform for small businesses, has created an integration for QuickBooks Online to make its app an option for QBO business users. Over the past year and a half, firms were called upon to help their clients bring their various businesses online (quickly) due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Customer communications tools have taken a more prominent role than ever before in keeping customers up-to-date on what businesses are doing and what services are available.

www.accountingtoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
azwater.gov

New ADWR online customer-service tools streamline reporting requirements for customers

A primary customer-service goal at ADWR has always been to enhance the public’s convenience when performing every-day tasks, especially online. From paying bills to interacting with the various divisions of ADWR, the idea always has been to make the public’s task faster, more secure and, ideally, easier. Electronic communications improvements...
INTERNET
accountingtoday.com

Cloud hosting: ‘A solution for every firm’

One of the more important lessons the pandemic has taught us is that client and firm applications based on a locally based server are not always the best way to handle this important resource. That’s especially true if remote access wasn’t already in place before the lockdown was imposed. For a lot of practices and their clients, the cloud has certainly become a much more attractive way to access these applications and the data that’s required for them.
COMPUTERS
techxplore.com

New model management tool leads to better productivity

In complex multi-domain systems, like robots, experts from different fields combine several models to develop or improve the system. Model management can reduce inconsistencies, and therefore Ph.D. student Weslley Torres built a tool called XAMÃ, in which the users can identify which models can be affected by a change of another model. Engineers from the TU/e Robotics Team "Tech United" tested his tool, and Torres observed that XAMÃ can be used as an ally to improve productivity. He successfully defended his Ph.D. thesis at the department of Mathematics and Computer Science on September 21.
SOFTWARE
siliconangle.com

Puppet rolls out new integrations for security and compliance

DevOps automation company Puppet Inc. today announced a number of new integrations during its Puppetize Digital 2021 virtual conference to support more automation through self-service at large scale and provide customers more security across hybrid infrastructures. Announcements at Puppetize Digital included Compliance Enforcement Modules bundled into Puppet Comply, a new...
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Email Marketing#Comms#Quickbooks Online#Qbo
accountingtoday.com

BPM launches 'Virtual Region' workplace

Top 50 Firm BPM LLP announced the launch of its “Virtual Region” workplace this week, which looks to offer its staff members more remote work options and connectivity. The move comes on the heels of the COVID-19 pandemic upending traditional office life for accounting professionals. BPM says the Virtual Region hopes to be a source of "sharing information, facilitating collaboration, and offering leadership resources to its hundreds of employees throughout the United States."
ECONOMY
financemagnates.com

FX Broker VARIANSE Integrates Analytics Tool of Market EarlyBird

VARIANSE, a London-headquartered forex and CFDs broker, announced on Wednesday its partnership with Market EarlyBird, a company providing Twitter-based analysis of financial market products. This will allow clients of the brokerage firm to download the plugin of EarlyBird’s Twitter service on the MetaTrader 4 trading platform. Commenting on the partnership,...
MARKETS
Phys.org

New tool reveals ultimate owners of companies

Researchers from Skoltech, the European University at St. Petersburg, and Lomonosov Moscow State University have developed an algorithm that detects the ultimate controlling owners of companies. Applicable to datasets with millions of organizations, it runs faster and delivers more accurate results than competing approaches. By unwinding the complex web of owners, the algorithm makes it possible to get an idea of a closed company's compliance with environmental, social, and governance standards by looking at the practices of its more transparent owner. The study is available from the arXiv preprint repository.
ECONOMY
martechseries.com

Doxim Launches Integrated Video Solution for the Doxim Customer Communications Management Platform

Doxim will create and deliver 1:1 personalized video communications through its omnichannel CCM platform. Doxim, the leading customer communications management (CCM) and engagement technology provider serving financial and regulated markets, announced the expansion of its enterprise-grade CCM platform digital engagement capabilities with the addition of Doxim CCM Interactive Video. Marketing...
SOFTWARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Marketing
thepaypers.com

Incentivio teams up with Square to provide integrated digital guest experience tools

Incentivio, a US-based digital guest experience platform, has partnered with Square to help restaurants engage guests and increase digital revenue. The partnership between Incentivio and Square will allow restaurant operators leveraging Square for Restaurants to access new digital tools that are fully integrated with their POS. With Incentivio, restaurants will...
TECHNOLOGY
CMSWire

Microsoft Releases New Employee Experience Assessment Tool

Microsoft announced today the launch of a new online tool to help company leaders assess their employee experience (EX) practices and technologies. The Employee Experience Maturity Assessment Tool, developed in conjunction with HR industry analyst Josh Bersin and his Josh Bersin Company, is meant to work with EX tools in finding the best path forward for employees and employers.
SOFTWARE
tech.co

Cloudflare Launches Two New Email Security Tools

Website infrastructure and security company Cloudflare has just debuted two new tools aimed at one particularly universal need for everyone on the internet: Keeping their email inbox orderly and secure. One tool, Email Security DNS Wizard, lets users create DNS records to better identify and manage potential threats, while the...
INTERNET
xda-developers

[HMS Core 6.0 Global Release] All-New Programming Tool in HMS Toolkit Makes HMS Core Integration More Efficient

HMS Core 6.0, which was released globally on July 15, offers SmartCoder as part of HMS Toolkit, an intelligent programming assistant that's designed to make HMS Core integration seamlessly efficient, for developing innovative apps easier than ever. With SmartCoder, you'll be able to find official HMS Core resources (currently includes...
SOFTWARE
accountingtoday.com

Pipe launches platform to trade recurring revenue streams

Miami-based startup Pipe has launched a marketplace for organizations to sell and buy streams of recurring revenue like assets, its most recent foray being into the U.K market. The software offers an opportunity to smaller businesses seeking to fund their growth without debt or dilution. This year, Pipe has seen...
TECHNOLOGY
SDTimes.com

Amazon releases new natural language query tool

AWS announced the release of Amazon QuickSight Q, a natural language query tool for the Enterprise Edition of QuickSight. It uses Natural Language Understanding (NLU) to discover the intent behind questions and is able to answer questions that refer to all data sources supported by QuickSight, according to AWS. This...
SOFTWARE
ABA Journal

Best practices for integrating new tools into a law department’s portfolio

Ari Kaplan recently spoke with Oliver Round, managing counsel, product owner for contract lifecycle management and co-head of legal data management and advisory at BNY Mellon. Ari Kaplan: Tell us about your background and your various roles with BNY Mellon. Oliver Round: I am an attorney focused on contract management...
ECONOMY
Springfield Business Journal

Customer Discovery Tools

Sandra Smart, a technology and commercialization specialist, shares helpful tools and resources to use for the customer discovery phase of launching a new tech business. Smart works with tech entrepreneurs and hosts training workshops through the Missouri SBDC at Missouri State University's efactory.
ECONOMY
massachusettsnewswire.com

LBA Ware LimeGear integrates with Experience.com to turn customer satisfaction scores into actionable business intelligence

MACON, Ga. /Massachusetts Newswire – National News/ — LBA Ware™, a leading provider of incentive compensation management (ICM) and business intelligence (BI) software solutions for the mortgage industry, today announced it has partnered with Experience.com, home of the world’s most impactful Experience Management Platform (XMP), to provide customers with a dynamic way to track customer satisfaction as a key performance indicator (KPI) in LBA Ware’s LimeGear™ BI platform. The customer satisfaction KPI allows lenders to measure the customer experience as rated by borrowers, co-borrowers, real estate agents and other parties to a loan across the home financing journey and incorporate it into the performance evaluations of branch locations and individuals across the lending organization.
ECONOMY
accountingtoday.com

Your guide to client-focused growth strategies

Did you know that the average professional service firm spends just five hours per week on actual client work? Between generating new business, negotiating contracts, and billing clients, managing administrative tasks can take a significant amount of effort and leave you with less time to spend on your clients’ needs.
ECONOMY
martechseries.com

MobStac Launches QR Codes with Integrated Security Features to Help Businesses Build Customer Trust and Loyalty

The first QR code platform to offer built-in data protection for users and businesses. MobStac, creators of Beaconstac, a phygital customer engagement platform that helps businesses and brands create mobile connections with customers to bridge physical and digital worlds, announces the launch of expanded security features to help protect consumers scanning QR codes against mobile security threats.
SOFTWARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy