New customer comms tool integrates with QuickBooks
Weave, a customer communication platform for small businesses, has created an integration for QuickBooks Online to make its app an option for QBO business users. Over the past year and a half, firms were called upon to help their clients bring their various businesses online (quickly) due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Customer communications tools have taken a more prominent role than ever before in keeping customers up-to-date on what businesses are doing and what services are available.www.accountingtoday.com
