CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Great British Bake Off rich list exposes stars raking in £3K per Instagram post

By Paige Holland
Daily Mirror
Daily Mirror
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vRg9C_0c3Zyoo600

The Great British Bake Off is set to return to screens with a brand new series, and now it's been revealed which stars are making a mint from their stint on the show.

While some of the stars have made their money through book deals, others are being paid for their social media posts.

CasinoGrounds has analysed data from past Bake Off contestants' Instagram profiles to determine who was the most influential following their time in the famous tent.

Taking top place as the most influential earner Bake-Off contestant of all time is Nadiya Hussain, winner of series six, with 816,000 Instagram followers and an expected average earning of £3,249 per sponsored post on Instagram.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vh9rM_0c3Zyoo600
Nadiya won series six ( Image: PA)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xfpWw_0c3Zyoo600
She rakes in an around £3,200 per post ( Image: BBC)

For more of the news you care about, straight to your inbox, sign up for one of our daily newsletters here.

Luton’s own Hussain has released recipe books, fronted multiple BBC cookery shows and appeared as a Loose Woman since her time in the tent, highlighting how much the public enjoyed her personality and what lead her to win the Bake Off trophy in 2015.

But who else makes the list?

Series one winner turned food columnist, Edd Kimber ranks as the second most influential baker from the series. Kimber has 387,000 Instagram followers who enjoy his posts and allow him to earn an average of £1,540 per sponsored post.

The third most influential contestant from the Great British Bake Off is series nine winner Rahul Mandal.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Hh4iX_0c3Zyoo600
Rahul Mandal came in third place ( Image: Channel 4)

Despite having half the Instagram followers of Nadiya Hussain, Mandal can still expect to make four figures from sponsored posts, with an average of £1,330 per post, thanks to his 333,000 followers.

Kim-Joy Hewlett won the public over in 2018 due to her quirky style of baking – so much so, she has the fourth biggest Instagram presence of any Bake Off contestant, amassing 329,000 followers. This means that Kim-Joy can earn £1,312 per sponsored post on the social media platform.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39ZdOR_0c3Zyoo600
With more than 260,000 followers Candice can earn £1,000 per sponsered post ( Image: PA)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YyHni_0c3Zyoo600

Candice Brown from North London, who won the Great British Bake-Off in 2016 takes fifth place as the most influential Bake-Off contestant.

Brown has a huge following of 262,000 Instagram followers meaning she can expect to earn £1,045 per sponsored post. Since finding fame in the tent, Brown has released cookbooks, appeared at food festivals and had a range of presenting jobs.

Despite not being in the top ten most influential list of Bake-Off contestants, series three winner John Whaite can earn an average £443.50 per sponsored post which is expected to rise due to his new venture on the dancefloor with Strictly Come Dancing this autumn.

Commenting on the research, a spokesperson from CasinoGrounds said: "The return of The Great British Bake Off is a welcome one and there is no doubt the British public will enjoy watching the new bakers.

"As the research has shown, fifty per cent of the top ten most influential contestants are previous winners, indicating that the further the new bakers get in the competition, the more profitable their journey becomes."

Great British Bake Off starts tonight (September 21) at 8pm.

Have you got a story to share? We want to hear all about it. Email us at yourmirror@mirror.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
Wide Open Eats

Where Are the Great British Bake Off Winners Now?

The Great British Bake Off is arguably the most heart-warming of cooking shows, portraying star bakers from across the U.K. baking against each other to be named the UK's Best Amateur Baker. Produced by Love Productions, this BBC series has cycled through judges and presenters, some of whom being Mary Berry, Paul Hollywood, Noel Fielding and Sandi Toksvig. The series airs under the title The Great British Baking Show in the United States and Canada. From the adorable British accents to how sweet and supportive the contestants are, the Great British Bake Off is perfect for a baking-themed pick-me-up or a bingeable, hunger-inducing show. For those who fell in love with this British series, here are life updates on all of the Great British Bake Off winners over the years.
TV SHOWS
realitytitbit.com

Who is Chigs Parmar from The Great British Bake Off 2021?

The well-loved Channel 4 series, The Great British Bake Off is back for its 2021 competition. With a tent full of brand new bakers, contestant Chigs Parmar is just one of 12 looking to take home the winning title. The series, which will see contestants bake a range of goodies...
TV SHOWS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Candice Brown
Person
Rahul Mandal
Person
Nadiya Hussain
The Independent

The Great British Bake Off, review: An amazingly not stale start to a new series

The Great British Bake Off should have grown stale by now. Over 12 series, the programme has suffered a change of network (switching from the BBC to Channel 4 in 2016), lost one of its original judges (Mary Berry) and several presenters (Sue Perkins, Mel Giedroyc, and most recently, Sandi Toksvig). From its beginning, Bake Off has been considered a balm for the soul. But what we seek solace from in 2021 is much different from what weighed on our mind in 2010, when it first aired.
TV SHOWS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sponsored Post#British
Middletown Press

'Great British Bake-Off' Sheds Viewers as It Returns for Season 12 on Channel 4

Season 12 launched on Tuesday night with an average audience of 5.7 million, making it Channel 4’s highest rating commission so far this year. However it marks a decline from last year, when the show’s season 11 finale set records for Channel 4 with an average audience of 9.2 million viewers, making it the highest-rated Channel 4 show since records began in 2002.
TV SERIES
femalefirst.co.uk

Tom axed first from Great British Bake Off after cake 'disaster'

Tom became the first contestant to face the chop on this year's 'The Great British Bake Off' last night (21.09.21). The Great British Bake Off's Tom was the first contestant to be eliminated from this year's series. The 28-year-old software engineer had planned to impress with a cake inspired by...
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

The return of The Great British Bake Off is a sure sign that the world can be a better place

There is a moment in one’s life when it becomes apparent that the passage of time is marked not by the lengthening of dark evenings, nor by birthdays, nor the start and end of school terms, but by the arrival of particular TV events. It is possible that this moment indicates a wrong turn on life’s pathway, or even the beginning of an inexorable decline; but it can also offer a sense of comfort too, as you realise that narrower horizons mean fewer lurking dangers.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Eater

‘Great British Bake Off’ Cake Week Was One Big Meme Generator

Welcome to the Eater round-up of Great British Bake Off 2021, as Paul Hollywood, Prue Leith, Matt Lucas, and Noel Fielding return to Channel 4 with the 12th series of cakes, puddings, breads, and inevitable recourse to terrible baking puns. Filmed again in a bio-secure coronavirus bubble, Paul Hollywood’s terrible handshake is here, sweaty as ever, and the tent stands on.
TV & VIDEOS
Eater

An Exhaustive Guide to ‘Great British Bake Off’ 2021

Great British Bake Off 2021 starts on Channel 4 from Tuesday 21 September, with the GBBO tent — and judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith — returning for another year alongside presenters Matt Lucas and Noel Fielding. For Great British Bake Off episode recaps, contestant news, and everything you need to know about the GBBO tent in 2021, just follow this stream.
TV SHOWS
digitalspy.com

Great British Bake Off eliminates first baker of 2021 series

Great British Bake Off spoilers follow. After a (very) long year, Great British Bake Off is back for another year in the tent. On your marks, get set, bake!. The competition kicked off tonight (September 21) on Channel 4 with 12 new contestants entering the tent to impress judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith, and hosts Noel Fielding and Matt Lucas, but it was competitor Tom who was the first to go.
TV SHOWS
The Guardian

Caked crusaders: how The Great British Bake Off took over the world

Last week a visitor to the Great British Bake Off set was on the phone to her mother in South Africa. “She was having her hair done at the time, and she said to the hairdresser, my daughter is on the set of The Great British Bake Off,” says its co-creator, Richard McKerrow. “And quick as anything the hairdresser said: ‘Does she know Paul Hollywood? I love him!’”
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

The Great British Bake Off fans call Noel Fielding a ‘national treasure’ as show returns

The Great British Bake Off is back and fans are celebrating the return of Noel Fielding to their screens.The Channel 4 competition series began on Tuesday (21 September) night, with 12 new contestants competing to be named the nation’s best amateur baker. You can see all the bakers competing on series 12 here.Viewers celebrated the return of Bake Off, with many particularly praising The Mighty Boosh star Fielding, who co-hosts with Matt Lucas.“Noel Fielding is a national treasure. We must protect him at all cost,” one tweet read.“It’s that time of year where I lust over Noel Fielding’s collection...
TV SHOWS
Hello Magazine

Great British Bake Off fans convinced they already know who will win

The Great British Bake Off may have only just kicked off, but some fans think they know who's going to win already. The much-loved Channel 4 show aired its second episode on Tuesday night and saw the 12 remaining contestants take on biscuit week. In the first challenge, the contestants...
TV SHOWS
Daily Mirror

Daily Mirror

392K+
Followers
88K+
Post
152M+
Views
ABOUT

Mirror.co.uk is the online edition of The Mirror, one of Britain’s most trusted news brands. All the latest news, sport and celebrity gossip with all the big headlines, pictures, analysis, opinion and video on the stories that matter to you

 https://www.mirror.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy