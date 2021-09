Coming off a tough Week 1 loss at the hands of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and hitting the road once again to take on the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 2, isn’t exactly the ideal way the Dallas Cowboys would’ve liked to kick off their 2021 season. But, that’s the way the schedule played out this year, leaving the Cowboys no choice but to try to put their best foot forward.

NFL ・ 14 DAYS AGO