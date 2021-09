The Melcher-Dallas Volleyball Squad finished runner-up in its annual invitational, held this year at Southeast Warren High School. The Saints defeated Moulton-Udell in match one 2-1 25-17, 24-26 and 16-14 with Brooklyn Metz leading in kills with seven. The Saints also beat Mormon Trail in two sets 25-20 and 25-18 as Metz was 11/12 serving with an ace. The Saints dropped the final match Seymour in two sets 25-13 and 25-19. BrieAnna Remster had five kills. The Saints are 4-5 on the season and will travel to Murray for a conference triangular with the Mustangs and Moravia on Tuesday.

MELCHER-DALLAS, IA ・ 10 DAYS AGO