El Salvador president says he's world's 'coolest dictator'

 8 days ago

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador (AP) — The top US diplomat in El Salvador says she sees “a decline in democracy” the country, where President Nayib Bukele changed his Twitter profile to read “the coolest dictator in the world.” On Monday, the United States put five Supreme Court justices on the U.S. Undemocratic and Corrupt Actors list. Those on the list have their U.S. visas revoked. The U.S. Embassy Chargé d’Affaires Jean Manes said Tuesday the action was taken because they voted to allow the president's re-election “which is clearly not allowed under the Constitution.” Bukele, said the called the decision “pure politics and the lowest form of interventionism.”

