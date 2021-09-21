CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Psychonauts 2 Review

By Rick Lane
bit-tech.net
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe original Psychonauts is one of the most charming and imaginative 3D platformers ever made, but it's also a game that rode said charm over some significant problems. For every level like the Milkman Conspiracy, a hilarious and mind-bending journey through a paranoid milkman's brain-space, there was a level like the Meat Circus, a frustrating and poorly paced platforming nightmare that made you want to rip out your own skull and throw it out the window.

bit-tech.net

Psychonauts 2: All Emotional Baggage tag and bag locations

Psychonauts 2 is a game loaded with collectible items. Every inch of every level is littered with Figments, Half a Brains, Nuggets of Wisdom, Memory Vaults, and — arguably the most daunting of all — Emotional Baggage. These collectibles require you to pick up a tag before unlocking the Baggage, meaning you’ll technically need to find two items in order to mark a single Emotional Baggage off your to-do list.
VIDEO GAMES
bit-tech.net

Severed Steel Review

Severed Steel is the epitome of style-over-substance, to the point where I suspect this was the game's working title. Greylock Studio's debut is an undeniably swish cyberpunk FPS with neat destructible environments and an emphasis on pulling off cool stunts. But while I admired its spectacle, the experience ultimately left me feeling hollow and unsatisfied, like eating a bucket of popping candy.
VIDEO GAMES
nwaonline.com

OPINION | GAME ON: 'Psychonauts' sequel a mind melding game

If you had watched me play my way through "Psychonauts 2" you would have heard me spout things along the lines of: "This is bonkers!," "no way!" and "what?!" Accompanying these extremely articulate ravings was a thought I found repeatedly spinning around my head: There is something exhausting about true masterpieces.
VIDEO GAMES

