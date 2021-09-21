Psychonauts 2 Review

Bustafellows admittedly caught me off guard. As a western Otome fan, my passion for this sub-genre has waned in recent years. Creativity has been on shorter supply and localization efforts continue to leave a lot to be desired. The last one I remember loving was Collar X Malice, and that was a few years ago and had its own issues with stilted dialogue. When PQube announced they were dipping their toes into the Otome market, however, my ears perked up. I had never heard of Bustafellows, but they have a rather good track record with solid localization work. These kinds of games desperately needed a breath of fresh air into them, but when I booted the game up I didn’t expect how much it would accomplish that outside of a buffed script.

