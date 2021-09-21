Psychonauts 2 Review
The original Psychonauts is one of the most charming and imaginative 3D platformers ever made, but it's also a game that rode said charm over some significant problems. For every level like the Milkman Conspiracy, a hilarious and mind-bending journey through a paranoid milkman's brain-space, there was a level like the Meat Circus, a frustrating and poorly paced platforming nightmare that made you want to rip out your own skull and throw it out the window.bit-tech.net
