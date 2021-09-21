CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Early ESMO Data Show Interferon Signature's Ability to Guide Neoadjuvant Melanoma Immunotherapy

By Caroline Hopkins
 8 days ago

NEW YORK – The optimal course of pre-surgery immunotherapy treatment for stage III melanoma patients may be contingent on the level of interferon gamma (IFN-γ) gene expression in their tumors, according to data presented Monday during the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress. Christian Blank, an oncologist with the...

#Interferon#Immunotherapy#Melanoma#Esmo#Congress#Nanostring Technologies#Bristol Myers Squibb#Hdac#German#Nivolumab Domatinostat#Ipilimumab#Bms#Rna#Ifn#Neoadjuvant Nivolumab
