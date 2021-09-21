CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Restaurants

St Elmo’s Spicy Ones, Round Two feat. Urban Jungle Brewing

craftbeeraustin.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpicy Ones is back for round two! If you missed the first go-around, St Elmo Brewing has joined forces again with Spicy Boys Fried Chicken food truck to bring the HEAT. Last go around, host extraordinaire, John Gross, interviewed guests Michael Graham and Will Golden of Austin Beerworks. Round two promises to be an exciting night featuring Shannon Harris, diversity and inclusion advocate, The Brew Brotha, and Owner & Brewer of future Urban Jungle Brewing. St Elmo plans on hosting this event quarterly with the next being in January. You can expect exciting local food and beverage folks to be featured at each!

craftbeeraustin.com

Comments / 0

Related
Washington City Paper

Urban Garden Brewing From Eamoni Tate-Collier Debuts in D.C.

When Bobby Bump, a former lead brewer at Right Proper Brewing Company, first proposed having non-brewing staff members create their own beers, he thought they might suggest a name and possibly a flavor profile. What he didn’t expect was a fully-formed recipe, like the one bartender Eamoni Tate-Collier shared for Strawberry High in 2019. The hazy IPA is brewed with a strawberry purée, hibiscus, and rose petals. It sold well, and she brewed another beer with Right Proper in early 2020.
DRINKS
St. Cloud Times

Beer pick: Oktoberfest, Pantown Brewing, St. Cloud

It’s Oktoberfest time! That time of the year when the summer heat gives way to delightful fall weather and those beautiful fall colors; when we celebrate harvest time with a cool Oktoberfest style of beer. Pantown Brewing has one of the finest examples of the style. Pantown’s Oktoberfest has a...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
thefullpint.com

Indeed Brewing Adds Loretta’s Dark Lager To Year-Round Lineup

(MINNEAPOLIS, MN) – Indeed Brewing Company is introducing a new core beer to its lineup. Loretta’s Dark Lager is a year-round malty beer that will be available in Minnesota, North Dakota, and Wisconsin in 6-packs and on tap. “Loretta’s Dark Lager fills the need for a malty beer in our...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Gross
Person
Shannon Harris
Only In Northern California

Bette’s Oceanview Diner Is A Landmark Eatery In Northern California Famous For Its Soufflé Pancakes

There’s nothing like a hearty breakfast in a charming eatery to get your day goin’, especially if it’s at Bette’s! This landmark cafe serves all of your favorite breakfast classics all long. Don’t be fooled, though. This ain’t your average breakfast spot. In fact, Bette’s has become a favorite for putting its own unique spin […] The post Bette’s Oceanview Diner Is A Landmark Eatery In Northern California Famous For Its Soufflé Pancakes appeared first on Only In Your State.
CALIFORNIA STATE
twincitieslive.com

St. Paul Brewing Oktoberfest Celebration

This is the perfect time of year with crisp weather, you can always find great live music, and a fun Oktoberfest celebration. Reporter Kelli Hanson found both at St. Paul Brewing Company. St. Paul Brewing’s Oktoberfest Bazaar kicks off tomorrow, Friday, September 24th at 3:00 PM. Click here for tickets...
SAINT PAUL, MN
Design Milk

The Rounds: Round Two on Kaaskoekjes Dutch Treats

Even though it may seem like life is somewhat back to normal, it’s not for small businesses. It’s going to take a lot to recover from this devastating blow. The big guys will weather this storm, it’s the small ones we need to give some extra love to. So in an effort to encourage our readers to shop small, shop independent, and keep the economy going… we wanted to highlight a Brooklyn business: The Rounds. Not only do they make delicious and beautiful treats, but they implement mindful environmental practices in all parts of their business like actively trying to eliminate plastic from their production, to composting food waste, and paying for UPS carbon offset.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Madness#Food Drink#Spicy Boys Fried Chicken#Owner Brewer#Instagram#St Elmo Brewing Company#Owner Co Founder#Banjo Sauce#Hosts Guests Winslow#Urban Jungle Brewing
EatThis

This Iconic Taco Bell Location Is Closing After 54 Years

With more than 7,000 nationwide locations, Taco Bell is one of the most widespread fast-food brands in the country. So when one of the Mexican chain's locations closes, the news isn't necessarily noteworthy. Not so with Taco Bell's recent closure, which will put one of its oldest and most iconic restaurants out of business.
RESTAURANTS
buffalorising.com

Kelsey Grammer pays a visit to Dash’s Market to promote two releases from Faith American Brewing Company

If you’re wondering what all of the buzz was about at Dash’s Market on Hertel, earlier today, it was due to an auspicious visit by the one and only Kelsey Grammer. The actor, producer, and writer, best known for portraying the character of psychiatrist Dr. Frasier Crane on the show Cheers, was in town promoting a couple of new beer releases, brewed at Faith American Brewing Company, which he founded in 2015.
DRINKS
103.5 KISSFM

Move Over, Chick-Fil-A; There’s A New Chicken Joint In Town

Chick-Fil-A seems to be the absolute gold standard when it comes to satisfying a chicken sandwich craving. And that craving hits a lot of people all at once because there is always a wildly long line in the drive-thru. I have literally never seen the line shorter than 6 cars. I long to be there to see the first person who gets to the drive-thru window for the day. It lives up to the hype, plain and simple. And it's not even just standard chicken sandwiches. They have breakfast chicken items, burritos, and even a spicy chicken sandwich. But now comes a chicken place KNOWN for spicy chicken that very well might steal some customers.
RESTAURANTS
Paso Robles Daily News

Best burgers in Paso Robles

–Searching for a delicious burger in Paso Robles? Well look no further because in this list, the staff at the Paso Robles Daily News has compiled this list of the best burgers in town:. Bronco Burgers. Bronco Burgers is a highly-reviewed “American-style” restaurant in Paso Robles lauded for its big...
PASO ROBLES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
audacy.com

Drew's Brews ~ Werkforce Brewing Company in Plainfield

Today’s featured brewery gave back to their community in a huge way last weekend, offering free, chilled water after a boil order crippled the water supply ... talking about Werkforce Brewing Co in Plainfield!. Werkforce is all about taking care of their people, including a phenomenal beer release today called...
Greyson F

New Burger Joint Opening, Replacing Old Burger Restaurant

Few food types have the kind of following as the classic burger. Burgers have always been popular staples throughout the United States, and Tucson is no exception. If you’re hungry for a great burger, there are plenty of spots. From fast food to fine dining, you can find a burger anywhere. And even when one burger shop closes down, one rises from its ashes. That’s exactly what’s happening here in town.
OCRegister

Best of Orange County 2021: Best seafood restaurant

560 El Camino Real, Tustin; 714-929-7427; blackmarlinrestaurant.com. Located in the historic Tustin Garage, The Black Marlin strives to provide guests with good old-fashioned, full-service treatment. It also prides itself on being part of the neighborhood. “We’re not big. We’re not a chain. We focus more on the community,” said Matt...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Urban Milwaukee

New Bar For Former Pabst Brewery

Bars & Recreation announced plans Monday to open a new bar in The Brewery District. But like all of the company’s businesses, the news isn’t that it’s opening a bar, but what the type of entertainment will be offered. Amped, as the new bar will be known, will function as...
Riverside Press Enterprise

Dine 909: Redlands Oktoberfest returns; No Clue Craft Brewery turns 7

After taking a break in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, Redlands Optimist Club’s Oktoberfest is returning from noon-7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, at Sylvan Park, 601 N. University St., Redlands. The event will feature beers from local breweries — Hangar 24 Craft Brewing, Ritual Brewing Co., Escape Craft Brewery,...
REDLANDS, CA
Axios Charlotte

7 best things the Axios team ate in September

This month was all about the lunchtime staples: salads, bowls and sandwiches. We managed to test out a couple of desserts and some pancakes, too. Here are 7 of the best dishes we ate this month, listed in no particular order. (1) Mexi Cali Cesar salad from Eight + Sand Yes, I’m back again to […] The post 7 best things the Axios team ate in September appeared first on Axios Charlotte.

Comments / 0

Community Policy