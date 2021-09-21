St Elmo’s Spicy Ones, Round Two feat. Urban Jungle Brewing
Spicy Ones is back for round two! If you missed the first go-around, St Elmo Brewing has joined forces again with Spicy Boys Fried Chicken food truck to bring the HEAT. Last go around, host extraordinaire, John Gross, interviewed guests Michael Graham and Will Golden of Austin Beerworks. Round two promises to be an exciting night featuring Shannon Harris, diversity and inclusion advocate, The Brew Brotha, and Owner & Brewer of future Urban Jungle Brewing. St Elmo plans on hosting this event quarterly with the next being in January. You can expect exciting local food and beverage folks to be featured at each!craftbeeraustin.com
Comments / 0