CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Gemma Arterton looks sensational as she transforms into a blonde bombshell for her latest role as saucy 'Miss Blackpool' in new sixties based show

By Callum Wells For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 8 days ago

Gemma Arterton is a blonde bombshell in a brand new image from the upcoming Sky Original show, which has been inspired by Funny Girl, an adaptation of Nick Hornby's best-selling novel.

Shots from the currently untitled comedy series show the talented actress, 35, in-character as Barbara Parker, a charismatic young woman who holds the title of Miss Blackpool.

The BAFTA nominee's latest look is worlds away from her typical brunette beauty façade as, in true Swingin' Sixties style, the St. Trinian's star wears her luscious locks in an iconic beehive.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sRJEB_0c3Zo1Kw00
Wow! Gemma Arterton's latest blonde bombshell hairdo is worlds away from her brunette beauty look - as she dyes her hair for an upcoming role

Her green eyeshadow pops against her blushed make-up look, while her strawberry red pout oozes glamour.

Gemma showcases her frame in a blue mini dress, with a white belt drawing attention to her svelte waist.

The film producer reads from a movie script as she crosses her toned pins while perching herself upon a worn wooden desk.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4W0P9U_0c3Zo1Kw00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45KuiS_0c3Zo1Kw00

Joining Arterton in the Liverpool-based miniseries will be Rupert Everett as Barbara's agent Brian Debehnam, David Threlfall as her father George, and Tom Bateman as dangerously charming actor Clive.

Fans will have to wait until next year to witness the spectacle where Barbara finds her comic voice in a male dominated world.

Having upped-sticks in order to call London her home, the leading lady is offered a part in a ground-breaking new sitcom which will have an impact on British comedy for decades to come.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3y6gNQ_0c3Zo1Kw00
Talented: Gemma will be starring in aa Sky Original show and adaptation of Nick Hornby's best-selling novel Funny Girl (pictured in 2019)

Gemma said: 'It's a heart-warming story of an ambitious woman with a dream of making people laugh – it's going to be something special.

'It's an honour to be working with such an incredible team and be reunited with my first ever director, Oliver Parker.'

Also joining the cast is Emily Bevans, Leo Bill and Matthew Beard, alongside previously announced Clare-Hope Ashitey, Arsher Ali and Alexa Davies.

The Sky Original comedy drama will be available on Sky Max and streaming service NOW in 2022.

Comments / 1

Related
Indy100

Bond lookalike performs daring stunt on London Eye ahead of film premiere

A man dressed as James Bond performed a daring stunt on the London Eye ahead of the world premiere of the new 007 film.Wearing a dinner jacket, he was suspended hundreds of feet above the ground as he climbed up a ladder dangling from a pod on the wheel in central London.The stunt was performed hours before the world premiere of the highly anticipated new film No Time To Die, which will be unveiled at a star-studded premiere at the Royal Albert Hall on Tuesday.The film is Daniel Craig’s fifth and final film in the 007 franchise.The 25th instalment of...
MOVIES
meaws.com

Gemma Collins hits out at ‘bland’ Loose Women as she vows to 'never go' on show again

Gemma Collins, 40, has called for a “shake-up” to Loose Women as she swore to never go on the chat show again.The Only Way Is Essex star previously described the panellists as being “rude” as she lashed out at the programme while attending the RHS Chelsea Flower Show this week.She last appeared on the ITV series via Zoom last year, where she was cut off by an array of technical difficulties.
TV & VIDEOS
whowhatwear

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen's Best Met Gala Outfits of All Time

Not that we're keeping track or anything, but the Met Gala is just a few days away. Raise your hand if you're excited for the highly anticipated return of the biggest fashion event of the year. Yep, that's just about everyone. Celebrities and models pull out all the stops for their Met Gala red carpet looks, and we have a feeling this year will be no exception. The 2021 theme is "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion," so we're anticipating plenty of over-the-top outfits—but most likely not from Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gemma Arterton
Person
Oliver Parker
Person
Rupert Everett
Person
Nick Hornby
Person
David Threlfall
Person
Tom Bateman
Elite Daily

Megan Fox's VMAs Dress Is Completely Sheer

Jeff Kravitz/MTV VMAs 2021/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images. Megan Fox served (Jennifer’s) body-ody-ody at the 2021 VMAs in her all-sheer dress. She arrived to the red carpet with her longtime boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly, who wore a firetruck-red suit. How one couple can be so stylish and hot, I do not know, fam. The actor’s slated to present at the awards later tonight, so you’ll get another chance to drool over Fox’s sheer dress at the 2021 VMAs again.
CELEBRITIES
toofab.com

These Co-Stars Secretly Dated While Working Together

"It was such a huge part of my life and no one knew about it." Some things in Hollywood are better off kept a secret -- and sometimes that includes on-set romances. In order to avoid the prying eyes of the paparazzi and avoid potential workplace complications, some actors chose to keep their relationships with co-stars on the down-low.
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blonde Bombshell#British#Sky Original
mixmag.net

Angel-Ho's new album ‘A Time To Die’ is out now

Angel-Ho's new album ‘A Time To Die’ is out now via N.A.A.F.I. Garnering critical acclaim for their previous work, Angel-Ho is bravely communicating the complexities of queerness in an African setting, aiming to challenge the conventions of gender and sexuality through audio-visual performance. Read this next: Taahliah's fearless creativity fuses...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
IBTimes

Anna Cardwell Is Spitting Image Of Mama June As She Debuts New Blonde Look

Anna Cardwell looked nearly identical to her mom June “Mama June” Shannon in her latest social media post where she debuted her new blonde look. The 27-year-old former “Here Comes Honey Boo Boo” star took to Instagram Friday to tell fans that she decided to ditch her purple hair and go back to having blonde locks. She posted a selfie showing off her newly dyed mane and explained in the caption why she changed her hair color.
CELEBRITIES
Grazia

Sharing Linda Evangelista's Before And After Pictures Is Cruel

This morning, ‘Linda Evangelista before and after’ was a trending search term on Google. Why? Because the 56-year-old supermodel posted an emotional statement on Instagram saying that she was ‘brutally disfigured’ by a cosmetic procedure to reduce fat cells in 2016. ‘I have been left, as the media has described,...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Grace Jones, 73, Rocks Sexy Bodysuit At Icon Ball During London Fashion Week — Photos

Grace Jones showcased her toned figure in a sexy bodysuit while on stage at Icon Ball during London Fashion Week — see the photos here!. Grace Jones, 73, stole the show in a jaw-dropping bodysuit (which she’s gloriously done before) while on stage at the Icon Ball during London Fashion Week on Friday, Sept. 17. The hitmaker’s black sequined ensemble was one-of-a-kind and the star-studded audience at the Landmark Hotel appeared to love it.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

245K+
Followers
95K+
Post
106M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy