ALNC receives $9,000 grant to expand access

International Flavors and Fragrances (IFF) has awarded Aldo Leopold Nature Center (ALNC) with a $9,000 grant to expand access to environmental education programs, according to a statement from the organization. The grant will help ALNC expand equitable access to nature for all children through its Access for All initiative. Funding will ensure ALNC can meet the increasing demand for environmental education, while also removing financial barriers for underserved children and families to participate in ALNC’s programs, including Nature School, Wonder Bugs, school field trips, and summer camp. IFF operates globally and has a location in Monona, Wisconsin.