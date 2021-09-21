CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Universal Music Group Shares Debut On Euronext Exchange, Jump Nearly 40% In Opening Day Trading

UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP's debut on the EURONEXT AMSTERDAM stock exchange TUESDAY (9/21) saw the company's shares leap nearly 40%, valuing the company at €47 billion ($55 billion), up from the valuation in AUGUST when WILLIAM ACKMAN's PERSHING SQUARE HOLDINGS LTD. bought 10% of UMG but below some WALL STREET projections, which were as high as €54 billion. CHINA's TENCENT owns 20% of UMG; VIVENDI retained 10% in the spinoff.

Fast Company

Universal Music Group’s smash-hit IPO is another victory for streaming

Universal Music Group, the world’s biggest music company, went public in Amsterdam on Tuesday. Shares of the record label—which represents artists like Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift, the Rolling Stones, and Drake—jumped by nearly 40% on their first day of trading. (They were down about 4% on Wednesday following the jump.) That was Europe’s largest IPO listing of 2021, giving Universal a market value of over $55 billion and perhaps anyone who wrote off the music industry as doomed something to ponder.
MUSIC
International Business Times

Universal Music Worth $53 Bn As Shares Soar On Stock Debut

Shares in Universal Music, the world's biggest major label with a lineup of megastars from The Beatles to Taylor Swift, surged on its stock market debut Tuesday, giving the company a valuation exceeding $50 billion. With shares up by more than a third at the close of their first day,...
MUSIC
Deadline

Universal Music Group IPO In Amsterdam Boosts Company’s Value To $53B After Shares Leap 39%

Universal Music Group shares jumped 39% in their first trading day on the Euronext Amsterdam exchange. The company, which controls artists like Taylor Swift and Drake as well as a vast publishing catalog including the Beatles and Bob Dylan, ended the day with a valuation of nearly $53 billion. The spinoff of 60% of the music entity had been teased for a long time by parent Vivendi. Heading into today’s public debut, UMG’s share price was set at €18.50 per share, resulting in a market capitalization of €33.5 billion on the day of listing. By the end of day, the market value...
MARKETS
The Motley Fool

Why Warner Music Group Stock Jumped 13% on Tuesday

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) shareholders trounced a rising market on Tuesday, with shares up by 13% as of 3:30 p.m. EDT. The surge came following a significant stock price target upgrade by a Wall Street investment firm. So what. An analyst at Credit Suisse hiked the bank's rating on the...
MARKETS
The Associated Press

Market debut of Universal Music Group is a smash hit

The market debut of Universal Music Group was a hit with investors Tuesday with optimism about the future of steaming music running high. Shares jumped nearly 40% to almost $26 per share in trading on the Euronext Amsterdam exchange. Universal has a huge roster of stars including Taylor Swift, Billie...
MUSIC
MarketRealist

Universal Music Group Stock Forecast as Stock Makes Public Debut

Universal Music Group is the world’s leading music company. It's home to some of the biggest artists in the world. Some of the biggest labels are either owned or have partnered with Universal Music Group including Def Jam Recordings, Motown Records, Republic Records, Virgin Music, and Cash Money Records. Article...
MUSIC
allaccess.com

Vivendi's Universal Music Group IPO Is A Success

VIVENDI's stock play on UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP paid immediate dividends. By noon yesterday on the AMSTERDAM exchange, UMG stock settled in at about 35% above its IPO price, with shares selling at $25, with the subsequent valuation going from estimates of $39 billion to more than $52 billion. This is...
MUSIC
Reuters

Indian shares open flat, Zee Entertainment jumps

BENGALURU, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Indian shares opened flat on Wednesday as gains in tech stocks countered losses in some banking stocks, while media giant Zee Entertainment soared after receiving board approval for its merger with Sony Pictures Networks India. The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index was down 0.08% to...
MARKETS

