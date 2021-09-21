Universal Music Group Shares Debut On Euronext Exchange, Jump Nearly 40% In Opening Day Trading
UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP's debut on the EURONEXT AMSTERDAM stock exchange TUESDAY (9/21) saw the company's shares leap nearly 40%, valuing the company at €47 billion ($55 billion), up from the valuation in AUGUST when WILLIAM ACKMAN's PERSHING SQUARE HOLDINGS LTD. bought 10% of UMG but below some WALL STREET projections, which were as high as €54 billion. CHINA's TENCENT owns 20% of UMG; VIVENDI retained 10% in the spinoff.www.allaccess.com
