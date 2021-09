The Texans didn’t play not to lose on Thursday Night Football in their loss to the Carolina Panthers. They played not to get embarrassed, and not to allow Davis Mills to die at their own hands. Tim Kelly ran the Fisher Price offense for him, screens, short passes, and an outside zone run game that went nowhere. In the third quarter they opened it up some more. Using empty and shotgun formations where Mills made some fine throws in rhythm to Brandin Cooks, and Brandin Cooks, and Brandin Cooks again. He even threw a touchdown pass, which rewarded him with having David Culley’s hands on his neck. I’m so jealous.

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO