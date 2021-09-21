CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
September 21st Human Relations Commission Meeting RESCHEDULED

By Missy Morales
narberthpa.gov
 8 days ago

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Narberth Borough Human Relations Commission has rescheduled its September 21st meeting to take place on September 29th at 5:30pm. Narberth Borough Human Relations Commission shall meet at the Narberth Borough Municipal Building, located at 100 Conway Avenue, Narberth, PA. Meeting details are available at www.narberthpa.gov. If you require assistance in attending a meeting, please contact the Borough Office at least 24 hours in advance at (610) 664-2840.

www.narberthpa.gov

narberthpa.gov

Narberth Borough LED Streetlight Installation

The LED installation began September 24th to replace all residential streetlight fixtures. The residential streetlights that have been reported out over the past few weeks have been made a priority and will be installed first. The contractor will continue replacing the residential streetlights until it is all completed. The Borough...
POLITICS

