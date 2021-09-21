September 21st Human Relations Commission Meeting RESCHEDULED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Narberth Borough Human Relations Commission has rescheduled its September 21st meeting to take place on September 29th at 5:30pm. Narberth Borough Human Relations Commission shall meet at the Narberth Borough Municipal Building, located at 100 Conway Avenue, Narberth, PA. Meeting details are available at www.narberthpa.gov. If you require assistance in attending a meeting, please contact the Borough Office at least 24 hours in advance at (610) 664-2840.www.narberthpa.gov
