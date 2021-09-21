Two men charged in deadly beating at Pat's Steaks; police looking for two others

Two Philadelphia men accused of beating a 28-year-old New York man to death and assaulting two others at Pat's King of Steaks last week have turned themselves in to police. Omar Arce, 32, and Jose Alberto Flores-Huerta, 33, have been charged with murder in the death of Isidro Cortez of Queens, according to the Philadelphia Police Department. Court documents show they also were charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault and related offenses.