The Arizona Cardinals are fresh off a dominant Week 1 win against the Tennessee Titans, winning with a final score of 38-13. They are now set to face the Minnesota Vikings in Week 2 and if the two teams perform similarly to Week 1 then the Cardinals should have a very fun game. Minnesota is like an off-brand version of the Titans. Both teams have a potentially explosive offense with a questionable quarterback and one of the best running backs in the NFL. Can the Cardinals start the season 2-0 with a win in Week 2 against Minnesota?

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO