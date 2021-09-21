UNGA 76th session convenes in New York

Top of The World — our morning news roundup written by editors at The World. Subscribe here. The 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly has kicked off at the UN headquarters in New York. It’s the first time in two years that many world leaders are attending in person, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, while others are taking up the option to join remotely online. According to UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres “will pull no punches in expressing his concern about the state of the world, and he will lay out a vision to bridge the numerous divides that stand in the way of progress.” The three most anticipated speakers for Tuesday are US President Joe Biden in his first session since taking office, Chinese President Xi Jinping, and newly elected Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi. Meanwhile, the K-pop superstar boy band BTS delivered an address at the assembly for which more than 1 million people tuned in.