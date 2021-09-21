CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

UNGA 76th session convenes in New York

Public Radio International PRI
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTop of The World — our morning news roundup written by editors at The World. Subscribe here. The 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly has kicked off at the UN headquarters in New York. It’s the first time in two years that many world leaders are attending in person, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, while others are taking up the option to join remotely online. According to UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres “will pull no punches in expressing his concern about the state of the world, and he will lay out a vision to bridge the numerous divides that stand in the way of progress.” The three most anticipated speakers for Tuesday are US President Joe Biden in his first session since taking office, Chinese President Xi Jinping, and newly elected Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi. Meanwhile, the K-pop superstar boy band BTS delivered an address at the assembly for which more than 1 million people tuned in.

www.pri.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Las Vegas Herald

PM Modi leaves for New York, to address UNGA tomorrow

Washington [US], September 25 (ANI): After holding marathon meetings in the last two days, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday evening (local time) left for New York, where he is scheduled to address at the 76th session of UNGA. PM Modi arrived in Washington for a three-day visit to the...
WORLD
albuquerqueexpress.com

Brazilian minister who attended UNGA session tests positive

New York [US], September 22 (ANI): Brazilian Health Minister -- who participated with President Jair Bolsonaro's delegation to United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) session -- has tested positive for coronavirus in New York, a media report said. Brazil's Health Minister Marcelo Queiroga tested positive for coronavirus on Tuesday evening (local...
PUBLIC HEALTH
U.S. Department of State

PEPFAR at the 76th Session of the U.N. General Assembly

The U.S. President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR) is participating in various events as part of the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA). During the UNGA high-level week (September 21-27, 2021), PEPFAR will engage in discussions about the state of the global AIDS response, particularly in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic; dedicated efforts to address core HIV-related comorbidities, including cervical cancer for women living with HIV; the critical role of faith communities in supporting adolescents living with and affected by HIV; and the vital contributions of resilient and responsive health systems and workforces to HIV progress and broader pandemic preparedness and response.
U.S. POLITICS
IBTimes

New York Says UNGA Delegates Must Be Vaccinated, Angering Russia

All diplomats attending the United Nations General Assembly in New York next week will have to provide proof of vaccination, the city government confirmed Wednesday, sparking anger from Russia. Delegates must be vaccinated to enter the debate hall, the mayor's office told the assembly president in a letter dated September...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mexico, NY
City
New York City, NY
City
Paris, NY
State
New York State
New York City, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Health
The Independent

China hopes Biden turns statement on no Cold War into action

China’s U.N. ambassador expressed hope Tuesday that President Joe Biden will translate his statement that the United States has no intention of starting a “new Cold War” with China into actions, saying he should avoid “a confrontational approach” and “provocative attacks against China."“We sincerely hope the U.S. will walk the walk by truly abandoning the Cold War mentality,” Zhang Jun said in a virtual press conference following the annual meeting of world leaders at the U.N. General Assembly, which ended Monday."I believe that if both sides walked towards each other, they will be able to see a healthy and...
U.S. POLITICS
AFP

Afghanistan voiceless as annual UN meet wraps up

The UN General Assembly drew to a close Monday without speeches by Afghanistan or Myanmar after world powers intervened in disputes over who would represent the two countries. In all, speeches by leaders and representatives from all 193 UN members, apart from Afghanistan and Myanmar, will have been delivered, many focusing on international collaboration on climate change and Covid-19. prh-pdh/bgs/to/sw
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Omar Al Bashir
Person
Jair Bolsonaro
Person
Xi Jinping
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Justin Trudeau
Las Vegas Herald

Iran's new President Ebrahim Raisi slams US at UNGA

Tehran [Iran], September 22 (ANI): Iran's new President Ebrahim Raisi on Tuesday (local time) slammed the US and called America to refrain from trying to influence the world, saying the world no longer cares about "America First" or "America's Back". Iran's new hardline president in the pre-recorded address at the...
WORLD
kpopstarz.com

BTS and President Moon Jae-In Arrive in New York for the 76th United Nations General Assembly

President Moon Jae-in arrives in New York with BTS to attend the 76th UN General Assembly of his term. President Moon Jae-In, BTS to Attend the 76th UN General Assembly. President Moon Jae-in will attend the opening ceremony of the High-Level Meeting about the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG Moment) on September 20 at 8:00 AM (US time). SDG moment is an annual event that was organized by the United Nations to attain the sustainable development goals of the international community.
THEATER & DANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Un#Taliban#France#Unga#Chinese#Iranian#Bts#Liberal Party#Sudanese#The Un General Assembly#Sbs News#Sbsnews#Afghans#Radiopublic#Apple Podcasts#Soundcloud#Rss
The Guardian

Top Republicans rub shoulders with extremists in secretive rightwing group, leak reveals

Wealthy entrepreneurs and media moguls also named on membership list for influential Council for National Policy. A leaked document has revealed the membership list of the secretive Council for National Policy (CNP), showing how it provides opportunities for elite Republicans, wealthy entrepreneurs, media proprietors and pillars of the US conservative movement to rub shoulders with anti-abortion and anti-Islamic extremists.
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
Brazil
NewsBreak
United Nations
News Break
Politics
AOL Corp

'I make no apologies': Pompeo says Trump administration was protecting sensitive information

In his first public comments since a Yahoo News investigation revealed discussions within the Trump administration in 2017 about kidnapping or even killing WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said he makes “no apologies” for the Trump administration’s actions to protect “real national security secrets.”. “I...
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy