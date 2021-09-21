CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
How low-income homeowners can save $3,000 a year by refinancing their mortgage

By Anthony Russo
 9 days ago
REFINANCING can be a great way to cut mortgage repayments – and there’s a program to help you save thousands per year.

First announced by federally-backed mortgage firms Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac in April, it's available for low-income borrowers.

This refinancing program could save you up to $250 per month Credit: Getty

The Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA), which regulates Fannie and Freddie, estimates that borrowers who pursue this refinance option can save between $100 and $250 each month on average.

“This new refinance option is designed to help eligible borrowers who have not already refinanced save between $1,200 and $3,000 a year on their mortgage payment,” Mark Calabria, director of the FHFA, said at the time.

To qualify, there are a few things you need. That includes a federally supported mortgage, while bringing in no more than 80% of your area’s median income.

Also, the mortgage loan-to-value ratio must not exceed 97%, you need a credit score above 620, and the debt-to-income ratio has to be above 65%.

Moreover, you must not have missed a payment in the previous six months and failed to have made more than one payment in the past year.

If you qualify, your lender previously had to waive a 50 basis point up-front refinancing fee if your loan balances were at or lower than $300,000.

This refinance fee was then axed altogether last month.

A lender is also required to reduce monthly mortgage payments by at least $50 if you meet qualifications.

What if you don’t qualify?

Mortgage rates remain low, and you might want to consider other refinancing options if you don’t qualify for the government option.

Last week, Freddie Mac reported that rates on the 30-year fixed mortgage rates slipped to 2.86% from 2.88%.

But make sure you are aware of all fees including closing costs, which could between 2% and 5% of your total loan costs.

"Some people are tempted to refinance when rates are low, but there can be tax implications or hidden fees tied to refinancing," Jenna Lofton, certified financial advisor and founder of Stock Hitter told The Sun earlier this month.

She added: "So make sure you know what you're getting into before signing on the dotted line."

Fed to provide interest rate outlook soon

Meanwhile, interest rates may not be low forever.

In fact, this can be an important week for those paying close attention to potential interest rate hikes.

On Wednesday, the Federal Reserve is expected to provide a forecast for how often it needs to hike rates over the next few years, according to Reuters.

The Fed could then start hiking rates as early as late 2022.

Additionally, we show you five ways to improve your credit score if it’s under 700 points.

We've also spoken to Andy Hill, who paid off his $195,000 mortgage with his partner in less than four years.

