SAN FRANCISCO — Same view. Seems different. The Padres are still looking up, but suddenly they are holding their heads high with smiles on their faces. A winless start to a road trip in which the Padres never held a lead and might as well have not held their bats has turned. It has given way to consecutive victories over the team with the most wins in the major leagues during which the Padres got more hits than they had in the previous week.

MLB ・ 13 DAYS AGO