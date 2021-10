When describing what he wants to see on offense, Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd was consistent in saying that he wants the Wildcats to go fast on offense. "How I like to play is very uptempo,” Lloyd said. “One of the first things you have to do is get guys comfortable playing fast. Everybody says they want to run until they really have to run. We spend a lot of time on that.”

ARIZONA STATE ・ 10 HOURS AGO